Alexa's next move: Amazon unwraps its latest devices

Amazon on Thursday is sharing its plans to expand its devices business, with new products and features that will make the voice-activated assistant Alexa an even bigger part of people's everyday lives.

At an event in Seattle, Amazon will detail its device strategy, which essentially boils down to Alexa everywhere. The big question will revolve around how Amazon plans to deploy Alexa into more places. Last year, Amazon outlined a bevy of new Echo form factors to expand Alexa's reach. At CES 2017, Alexa was a headliner and embedded into a range of devices.

As CNBC reported earlier in the week, the e-commerce giant plans to release at least eight new voice-controlled devices this year, ncluding a number of home gadgets. They include a microwave, an amplifier, a receiver, a subwoofer and an in-car device -- all of which will either have Alexa built in or will be Alexa-enabled.

Amazon's Alexa already has a significant presence in consumers' homes, thanks to the robust ecosystem of developers and manufacturers who are incorporating Alexa into their devices. Meanwhile, as conversational computing takes hold, Alexa is establishing a presence in offices, cars and other spaces.

While Alexa may already seem fairly ubiquitous, her presence is growing quickly: At the IFA tech showcase in Berlin earlier this month, Amazon's smart home VP Daniel Rausch said there are now over 50,000 Alexa skills and 20,000 Alexa-enabled devices. There were only 4,000 such devices at the beginning of the year.

Expanding its own line of devices will help Amazon accelerate this momentum. It's Amazon's device business, primarily through its family of Amazon Echo smart speakers, that helped it establish dominance in voice-based interactions.

The smart speaker business is still growing quickly -- according to the firm Strategy Analytics, Q2 global shipments of smart speakers reached 11.7 million units, up from just 3.9 million in Q2 2017. Yet the fast-growing market has seen a whole slew of new players grabbing for a piece of the pie, causing Amazon's market share to slip to 41 percent in Q2 2018, down from 76 percent a year prior. Google's Home Mini sold more units in Q2 than any other speaker.

As the smart speaker market grows more competitive, Amazon can look to its other devices to capture a greater share of the overall smart home market -- and to capture consumer attention outside of the home. According to IDC, the worldwide smart home market is expected to be worth $297.5 billion by 2022. Meanwhile, the automotive market is accelerating its efforts to offer connected services in vehicles.

