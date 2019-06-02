Alienware redesigns m15, m17 gaming laptops, adds ninth-generation Intel Core processors

Gaming laptops were once barely able to live up to their "laptop" moniker -- too big and hot to use on laps and too heavy to be very mobile. Those days are mostly over, however, as technological advances have allowed gaming notebooks to slim down and cool off without sacrificing power.

The latest example of this evolution comes from Alienware, Dell's longtime gaming brand, which just launched redesigned versions of its m15 and m17 laptops that the company says are its thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch laptops ever. Despite that claim, the new notebooks still pack enough performance punch to keep gamers happy.

While they won't be confused with a MacBook, the new m15 and m17 have dieted down to to 4.7 pounds and 5.8 pounds, respectively, thanks to a rebuild based on Alienware's Legend design DNA (first seen earlier this year on its Area 51 laptop). Other design enhancement include a revamped keyboard design and larger glass track pad, plus some intriguing display options. In addition to 144Hz, 240Hz, and OLED screen options, the m15 is the first laptop that can be equipped with Tobii eye-tracking technology, while the m17 is the first that can ship with an Eyesafe display that limit blue light emissions.

The new systems wouldn't be Alienwares, however, if they didn't include the latest and greatest internal components, and the m15 and m17 are no exceptions. They can be configured with Intel's ninth-generation Core processors, along with the latest GPU options from Nvidia -- including the new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080 cards. Both laptops include either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and to help keep things slimmer, they are only offered with solid-state drives (256GB and up) .To handle the heat version 3.0 of Alienware Cyro-Tech will increase airflow by at least 20 percent more than the last m15 and m17 editions.

The refreshed versions of the m15 and the m17 will become available to order on June 11, with a starting price of $1,499 for a base configuration of either size.