Amazon's new hiring spree to add 55,000 corporate and tech roles

Image: Getty Images

Amazon is looking to add 55,000 corporate and tech roles to continue its global expansion plans.

Of those jobs, 40,000 will be based in the United States, company CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement. The other 15,000 roles will primarily be based in India, Germany, and Japan.

"Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas," Jassy said.

The hiring plans were first disclosed to Reuters, which reported the total hiring spree would be for roles in the areas of engineering, research science, and robotics.

The expansion will also see Amazon's corporate and tech workforce, currently comprised of 275,000 employees, increase by 20%, the report said.

Also giving an update regarding Amazon's employee workforce in its fulfilment centres and delivery network, Jassy said the company has hired around 50,000 people in the US after it announced in March that it was hiring 100,000 new full and part-time roles in its fulfilment centres and delivery network to cope with the COVID-19 panic buying.

The announcement of the latest hiring spree follows the company last year investing $1.4 billion into 905,000 square feet of new office space in the US for its "tech hubs". The tech hubs are for Amazon's tech and corporate employees, the company said at the time.

