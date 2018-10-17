AMD-powered Cray to speed up Formula One racing

Supercomputer firm Cray has entered into a relationship with Haas F1 team to help it out with the heavy workload of carrying out computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations.

Haas F1 Team will be using a Cray CS500 cluster supercomputer powered by AMD EPYC 7000 processors and equipped with the Cray ClusterStor L300 storage system to run wind tunnel tests, predict and reduce drag, and improve aerodynamics.

"Every year we're tasked with building the fastest and most efficient race car in the most technologically advanced racing series in the world," said Gary Foote, Chief Information Officer, Haas F1 Team. "We're pleased to partner with Cray and utilize their HPC solutions. The double precision computing power of our new system will help solve our most demanding CFD and data challenges."

AMD EPYC 7000 processors support up to 32 cores and eight DDR4 memory channels per socket, which according to Cray make it ideally suited to HPC applications that demand high density and large memory bandwidths, applications such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD).

The Cray CS500 cluster systems with AMD EPYC 7000 processors will come with four dual-socket nodes packed into a standard 2U chassis, with each node supporting two PCIe Gen3 x16 slots offering 200Gb network capability, along with a selection of storage options.

Flexibility is at the heart of the Cray CS500 design. At the system level, the CS500 cluster offers multiple chassis, blade and node options, multiple interconnect topology options, local storage and network-attached file system options, and system-management capabilities matched to the needs of a large-scale HPC cluster. It is to expand this flexibility that Cray is adding AMD EPYC processors to the CS500 offering.

Hass F1 is expected to take delivery of the Cray CS500 in December 2018.

