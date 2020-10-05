An iPhone 12 to please everyone -- well, except Android fans

Remember when there was just an iPhone, and the only decisions you needed to make were capacity and color?

Well, if you like having lots of options, the iPhone 12 sounds like it's the handset for you, with the latest rumors suggesting lots of choice.

It seems Apple wants to make an iPhone 12 for everyone -- well, maybe not Android fans.

So far, we expect the iPhone 12 to be offered in the following configurations:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

So, what's going to be the differences between them?

Good question!

All are expected to be powered by the new A14 Bionic chip, and all are expected to feature 5G. However, super-fast mmWave support could be reserved for the Pro models. Another commonality is that none will come with earbuds or a charger, but you will get a snazzy braided USB-C-to-Lightning cable.

The most obvious difference is going to be display size.

iPhone 12: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

iPhone 12 Mini: 5.4-inch

There are likely to be other differences to differentiate the Pro Max from the rest of the pack. The two biggest features -- LiDAR depth sensor and 120Hz high refresh rate panel -- are likely to be Pro Max only features.

Another difference that users will care about is battery size. The bigger the handset, the beefier the battery.

Rumors point to following capacities:

iPhone 12: 2,775 mAh

iPhone 12 Pro: 2,775 or 2,815 mAh

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3,690 mAh

iPhone 12 Mini: 2,230 mAh

Another thing that people care about -- because it can turn a cheap iPhone into an expensive one -- is storage capacities. These are likely to be as follows:

iPhone 12: 64GB | 128GB | 256GB

iPhone 12 Pro: 128GB | 256GB | 512GB

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 128GB | 256GB | 512GB

iPhone 12 Mini: 64GB | 128GB | 256GB

RAM is another differentiator. The split here is likely to be Pro/non-Pro

iPhone 12: 4GB

iPhone 12 Pro: 6GB

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6GB

iPhone 12 Mini: 4GB

Finally, starting price.

iPhone 12: $749

iPhone 12 Pro: $999

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1099

iPhone 12 Mini: $649

Thoughts? Which one has you tempted the most?