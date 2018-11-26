Anker UK: Awesome Cyber Monday deals in iPhone and Android accessories

Here's your chance to pick up some awesome Anker hardware at rock bottom prices on Cyber Monday.
I'll keep this quick and simple. No codes or coupons required. Just follow the link for the deal. There's not a single item on this list that I haven't thoroughly tested over the past few months, and everything comes highly recommended.
- Soundcore Spirit Sports Earphones: Was:
£27.99/Now: £19.58
- Soundcore True-Wireless Earphones Liberty Lite: Was:
£59.99/Now: £44.99
- Soundcore Spirit X Sports Earphones: Was:
£32.99/Now: £23.18
- Anker Sound Surge Bluetooth Headphones Buds: Was:
£21.99/Now: £16.49
- PowerCore II Slim 10000 portable charger: Was:
£25.99/Now: £19.49
- PowerDrive II Car Charger: Was:
£14.99/Now: £10.99
- Anker PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable 6ft/1.8m (red): Was:
£13.99/Now: £10.49
- Anker PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable 6ft/1.8m (black): Was:
£14.99/Now: £11.24
