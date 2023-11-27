'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Best Buy will sell you the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $200 off on Cyber Monday
You hear it often: Apple deals are very hard to come by, and that's especially true with the highly-prized iPhone. The more recent the model, the less likely you'll find it at a marginal discount. But that's why carrier deals exist.
Over the years, carriers like AT&T and Verizon have partnered with popular retailers like Best Buy to offer the latest handsets at a fraction of the cost. Take this iPhone 15 Pro Max deal for example, which sells for $200 off at Best Buy on Cyber Monday. That brings the once $1,199 iPhone down to $999, making Apple's best handset much more accessible.
Of course, there are a few catches in order for you to reap these rare benefits. In this case, the deal applies to the AT&T variant of the iPhone, meaning it won't work -- not until you unlock it, at least -- with competing carrier networks like Verizon and T-Mobile. The second requirement is for you to activate the phone at Best Buy with a new line or account, so if this is your first time setting up a phone at the retailer or want to add a number for your significant other or family member, then you're in luck.
If you meet those requirements, the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $999 has your name on it, and you'll likely enjoy using it as much as ZDNET's Editor in Chief, Jason Hiner, who recently reviewed the latest iPhone model. "If you are coming from an iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, or earlier -- and especially if your phone is starting to slow down or is having battery problems -- then I can highly recommend an upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max," says Hiner.
There's one last thing to note before you hop on the iPhone 15 Pro Max deal at Best Buy, and that's the return policy. While retailers have enforced new holiday return windows, most of which extend to the end of January, activating a phone at Best Buy means only the standard 14-day return period applies. So, you'll have two weeks to decide if the new iPhone is right for you. Chances are you'll love it as much as we do.