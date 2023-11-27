'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Cyber Monday Apple deals: Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and more
Shopping season is upon us, and there is no better time to pick up a new Apple product at a discount. Cyber Monday 2023 brings major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more. Now's the time to score savings while they're still here.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. It's rare to find substantial discounts on Apple devices, but if you are in the market for a new iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, or more, it's still possible to find deals worth checking out.
ZDNET found the best Cyber Monday Apple deals you can still snag now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday season.
To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, which includes live updates.
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Apple MacBook Air: $1,049 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro): $1,799 (save $200 at B&H)
- Apple 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip: $2,399 (save $1,100 at B&H)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple 2023 Mac Mini (M2 chip): $499 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 with trade in) at Verizon
- Apple iPhone 15 range: Free with new lines at T-Mobile
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPhone 14: $5/month, no trade-in required at AT&T
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop (M2 chip, 512GB SSD): $1,449 (save $250 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Pro, 11-inch (M2 chip, 256GB, Wi-Fi): $829 (save $70 at B&H)
- Apple iPad mini (A15 processor, 64GB): $400 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad, 2022 (10.9-inch, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 64GB): $500 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $550 (save $99 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $800 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation): $90 (save $39 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1,039 (save $60 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday Apple accessory deals
- Apple Magic Trackpad: $110 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Otterbox: 25% off iPhone cases
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $80 (save $49 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTag, 4 Pack: $80 (save $19 at Walmart)
- Casetify: iPad cases up to 30% off
- Burga leather iPad cases: 25% off, various sizes available
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $79 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $299 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, iPad Air, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro: $115 (save $43 at Walmart)
- Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Folio for Apple iPad: $89 (save $11 at Best Buy)
- C Inverter iPad case, detachable keyboard: $26 (save $5 at Walmart)
- Logitech rugged Folio Keyboard iPad (7th, 8th & 9th Gen): $100 (save $40 at Best Buy)
- Targus Pro-Tek antimicrobial case for 8.3-inch iPad mini: $15 (save $20 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals on charging stations
- Up to 50% off Apple chargers and accessories with device purchase at AT&T
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter: $15 (save $4 at Walmart)
- Apple iPhone charger cable, 6ft, USB-C: $8 (save $2 at Walmart)
- Apple MagSafe iPhone charger: $33 (save $6 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch magnetic fast charger: $25 (save $4 at Best Buy)
- Wireless charger two-pack for iPhone: $16 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Mophie snap+ 3-in-1 wireless charging stand and watch adapters with MagSafe: $50 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Current price: $1049
- Original price: $1300
Our favorite Apple deal during Cyber Monday is for an Apple MacBook Air. At Amazon, you can save $250 on this 2023 model, which comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $739
- Original price: $799
If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, Best Buy's Cyber Monday deal on an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available. This watch comes with GPS and cellular connectivity.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
Over at Walmart, you can save $80 on a 2021 iPad. If you're looking for an affordable model, you will pay only $249 for this device, which comes with a 10.2-inch display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 64GB storage.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $550
Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones. While expensive, these over-ear Apple headphones provide quality, wireless sound and are stylish, by anyone's standards.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
A top Apple deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging.
Verizon will also give you up to $280 off an iPad and up to $120 off an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch Ultra, although a new line will be required.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $30
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Best Cyber Monday phone deals
- Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Best Cyber Monday TV deals
- Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming desktop deals
- Best Cyber Monday Roku deals
- Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Best Cyber Monday Walmart deals
- Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals
- Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals
- Best Cyber Monday Dell deals
- Best Cyber Monday HP deals
- Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
- Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
- Best Cyber Monday security camera deals
- Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals
- Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals
- Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
- Best Cyber Monday streaming deals