Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR: Features and tech specs

Let's jump into the tech specs for Apple's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. The key differences and improvements over previous models are highlighted.

iPhone XS: Specs and features

Super Retina HD display

5.8‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display

HDR display

2436‑by-1125‑pixel resolution at 458 ppi

True Tone display

Wide color display

3D Touch

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

A12 Bionic chip

Dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras

Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture

Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture

2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Dual optical image stabilization

Six‑element lens

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Sapphire crystal lens cover

Auto image stabilization

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical image stabilization for video

2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x for video

Quad-LED True Tone flash

Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera

Face ID authentication

Battery life: 12 hours internet use, 14 hours video playback, 20 hours talk time, 60 hour wireless audio playback

Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes

Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

Finishes: Gold, Space Gray, Silver

iPhone XS Max: Specs and features

Super Retina HD display

6.5‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display

HDR display

2688‑by-1242‑pixel resolution at 458 ppi

True Tone display

Wide color display

3D Touch

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

A12 Bionic chip

Dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras

Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture

Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture

2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Dual optical image stabilization

Six‑element lens

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Sapphire crystal lens cover

Auto image stabilization

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical image stabilization for video

2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x for video

Quad-LED True Tone flash

Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera

Face ID authentication

Battery life: 13 hours internet use, 15 hours video playback, 25 hours talk time, 65 hour wireless audio playback

Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes

Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

Finishes: Gold, Space Gray, Silver

iPhone XR: Specs and features

Liquid Retina HD display

6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

1792-by-828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

True Tone display

Wide color display

Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

A12 Bionic chip

12MP wide-angle camera

ƒ/1.8 aperture

Digital zoom up to 5x

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Optical image stabilization

Six‑element lens

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Sapphire crystal lens cover

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical image stabilization for video

Digital zoom up to 3x for video

Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera

Face ID authentication

Battery life: 15 hours internet use, 16 hours video playback, 25 hours talk time, 65 hour wireless audio playback

Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes

Finishes: Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue, and Red

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR: Pricing

Here is the pricing for the completely revamped iPhone line:

