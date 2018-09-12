One less thing: No new Macs

Well, there it is. Apple's big September event is over and barely any mention was made of the Mac ecosystem. Tim Cook did remind us that Mac OS Mojave is on its way in a few weeks, but that was the only mention of anything Macintosh.

For those of you (and me) counting on a new Mac mini or Mac mini Pro or any news about a Mac Pro, there was nuttin'. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Even though the rumor mills have been rumbling about a new Mac mini, Apple sure as heck left it out there to swing in the wind.

For those of you keeping score, that leaves the Mac mini without an update since October 2014 and yet it's still for sale. The Mac mini back then was introduced with MacOS Yosemite. For those of you keeping track, we've had Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, and now Mojave OS releases - but the Mac mini is still running ancient, 2014-vintage processors and no upgradeable memory.

Beyond the Mac mini, there was no mention of the pre-announced (but no details) Mac Pro either. Just silence.

Stay tuned. There might be an October event. After all, not only were the Macs not addressed in this keynote, Apple didn't mention AirPods, iPads, or AirPower either. Those were huge omissions to the product line, and we definitely expect news sometime soon.

That's it. No news is just no news. Sigh.

