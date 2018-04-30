New iPhones and more: Here's what's coming from Apple this year

Apple
Apple has already announced a new education focused iPad and HomePod speaker with Siri during 2018. Now it's time to look at Apple's other planned gadgets for the year...
Apple will unleash a new Apple Watch with a 15 percent larger display and improved battery life, according to Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.
The usually reliable analyst said in a note to investors Apple will also add enhanced health monitoring to the new Apple Watch -- presumably set to be labeled as Apple Watch Series 4.
A specific launch date wasn't listed.
Apple fans are still eagerly awaiting the AirPower wireless charging accessory announced on stage with the iPhone X in 2017. Apple hasn't provided a specific launch date or price for the AirPower.
According to Kuo, Apple will release three flagship smartphones in 2018. Apple will follow-up with a speedier 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X. Apple also plans a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone and cheaper 6.1-inch TFT LCD model running iOS 12.
Regulatory filings hint Apple is planning to launch the second iPhone SE model for the budget crowd. The first iPhone SE launched in March 2016 -- so the phone is due for an update. According to blog Japanese blog Macotakara, the iPhone SE 2 won't have a 3.5mm headphone port.
Apple is planning to release an updated iPad Pro model in the second half of 2018, according to Digitimes. It's not clear if Apple plans to updated both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros released in June 2017. Bloomberg has reported a new 10.5-inch model won't be released in the second half of 2018.
The new 2018 iPad Pro is expected to feature a TrueDepth camera to power Face ID like on iPhone X, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It'll likely get a solid specification and battery boost, too.
With rumors of updated AirPods circulating, now may not be the time to shell out $159 on Apple's wireless headphones. Apple will probably unleash a new pair of its AirPods alongside new iPhones this fall.
In April, Intel introduced its new eighth-generation processors likely to be found in future MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models.
According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a sub $1,000 MacBook and is likely to replace the MacBook Air. However, it's said to not be ready yet.
Kuo says Apple plans to launch a more affordable MacBook Air in Q2 2018.
It looks like there's some disagreement on what Apple will call its cheaper MacBook.
