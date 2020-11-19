Apple rolls out iOS 14.2.1, but it's only for iPhone 12 owners

You've hardly had your new iPhone 12 long enough to put a scratch on it, but there's already another update for you.

Apple has pushed out iOS 14.2.1, aimed only at the iPhone 12, and this update fixes three specific issues:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

Again, note that this update is only available for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

To grab the update, you can wait for it to be downloaded automatically, or head over to Settings > General > Software Update and download it manually.