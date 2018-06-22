Apple to replace some MacBook, MacBook Pro keyboards due to problems

Apple said it will replace the keyboards of a "small percentage" of MacBook and MacBook Pro models due to issues such as repeat letters, characters that do not appear and keys that don't respond consistently.
In a support post, Apple said it will service the keyboards free of charge.
The models eligible are:
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
Apple also noted:
The type of service will be determined after the keyboard is examined and may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard. The service turn-around time may vary depending upon the type of service and availability of replacement parts.
- Apple releases second beta of iOS 12, macOS Mojave, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12
- Why the Mac you know has no future
- Apple's Mac is in a 'sad state', says this popular developer: Do you agree?
- Why Mac users don't really matter to Apple
Join Discussion