Apple to replace some MacBook, MacBook Pro keyboards due to problems

The models affected range from 2015 to 2017 models.

Apple said it will replace the keyboards of a "small percentage" of MacBook and MacBook Pro models due to issues such as repeat letters, characters that do not appear and keys that don't respond consistently.

In a support post, Apple said it will service the keyboards free of charge.

The models eligible are:

  • MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)
  • MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)
  • MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)
  • MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)
  • MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

Apple also noted:

The type of service will be determined after the keyboard is examined and may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard. The service turn-around time may vary depending upon the type of service and availability of replacement parts.

