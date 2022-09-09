'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prospective Apple Watch buyers have more choices than ever right now. Apple just announced three new Apple Watch models — the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Each Apple Watch model was designed with specific users in mind. The Apple Watch SE, for example, is perfect for someone who doesn't want to spend a lot on a smartwatch, or for a parent who wants to be able to get in touch with a child using Apple's Family Setup feature.
And then there's the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. The watches have two completely different designs but have a lot of features that overlap, such as the new temperature sensor, women's health features and crash detection, along with the staple ECG, fall detection and blood oxygen features. So which one should you get? Well, the decision may be easier than you think. Let's break it down.
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Apple Watch Series 8
|Processor
|S8 64-bit dual-core processor, W3 wireless chip, U1 ultra-wideband chip
|S8 64-bit dual-core processor, W3 wireless chip, U1 ultra-wideband chip
|Display
|49mm always-on Retina display with 2,000 nits brightness
|41mm or 45mm always-on Retina display with 1,000 nits brightness
|Rating
|IP6X dust resistant, 100m water resistance, EN13319 certification, MIL-STD 810H
|IP6X dust resistant, 50m water resistance
|Battery life
|Up to 36 hours
|Up to 18 hours
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, L1 and L5 GPS
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, GPS
|Colors
|Titanium
|Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product(Red)
|Starting price
|$799
|$399
The Apple Watch Ultra has mostly the same design language as a traditional Apple Watch, but with a modern flair. Instead of the display sitting on the top of the housing, it's now recessed in the titanium body to help protect it. On the right side of the housing is the familiar Digital Crown and side button that's been on every Apple Watch model, but they, too, are protected by the titanium housing.
On the left side of the watch is a new Action button that's easy to spot because of its bright orange color. The Action button is customizable, making it possible to assign tasks of your choosing such as begin a workout, launch a Shortcut or mark a waypoint during a hike. This extra button is not available on the Apple Watch Series 8.
The 49mm housing is also the biggest Apple Watch made to date, and with double the brightness of the Series 8, the screen is sure to be easy to see in all conditions -- including direct sunlight.
With a new design comes new bands, as well. There are three completely new watchband designs, each one designed for different activities such as outdoor adventures, endurance training and water sports.
Speaking of outdoor activities, the Ultra is specifically made for extreme fitness enthusiasts who need longer battery life, a better, brighter display and improved GPS tracking.
Apple touts 36 hours of battery life for the Ultra during normal use, or 60 hours when you activate low power mode. The Ultra is compatible with two different GPS frequencies, L1 and L5, which should provide accurate and precise location information regardless of your surroundings. The new compass app will track your route during a hike or bike ride, and then provide waypoints for you to find your way back -- should you get lost.
Every Apple Watch Ultra comes with LTE capabilities, so as long as you pay your wireless carrier for an additional plan (usually around $10 a month), your watch will always be connected, even if you leave your iPhone behind.
As for ruggedness, the Ultra has a long list of certifications -- most of which I had no idea existed until now. For instance, the Ultra is EN13319 certified, which is a widely recognized standard for dive computers and depth gauges. There's a depth sensor built into the watch itself so it'll know when you're diving and automatically adjust to the environment. Its water resistance is rated at 100 meters, which goes toe to toe with actual sport watches.
The Ultra is also MIL-STD 810H certified for harsh conditions and temperatures, with Apple claiming it'll work in temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius.
There's even an 86-decibel siren built into the watch should you need emergency help. Apple claims the siren can be heard up to 600 feet away.
If the Apple Watch Ultra's design isn't all that appealing to you, the Apple Watch Series 8 may be the better choice. It uses the same design as the last few Apple Watch models and comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. On the right side of the aluminum (or steel) housing is the digital crown and side button that's used for navigating the watch.
If you have an older Apple Watch, your watch bands will work on the Series 8 without any issues (assuming you get the same sized watch). And, if you happen to like the new Ultra watch bands and have a 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch, you can buy and use one of the new Ultra bands on the Series 8.
The Series 8 is available in four aluminum colors this year. There's Starlight, Midnight, Silver and Product Red. The stainless steel models come in Gold, Graphite and Space Black.
The Apple Watch SE is the most affordable watch in Apple's lineup, with models starting at $249. However, it lacks some of the key health features that the Series 8 and Ultra have -- such as ECG and blood oxygen level monitoring.
The Series 8 starts at $399, which isn't exactly cheap, but it's more affordable than the Ultra's $799 price tag.
For $399 you can get a 41mm Apple Watch Series 8, or for $429 you can pick up a 45mm Apple Watch Series 8. Both of those prices are for an aluminum body and lack cellular connectivity. If you want to add cellular capabilities, you'll pay a $100 premium -- bringing the total to $499 and $529, respectively.
Still, those prices are more affordable than the Ultra's price tag and the Series 8 is sure to last a few years, or at least until Apple stops providing software updates to it.
Even if you like the design of the Ultra, it has more features than I'd wager most people will ever need. Two different types of GPS tracking, the ability to withstand a depth of 100m underwater, and the 2,000 nits display for outdoor viewing can all be overkill.
With the Series 8, you're still getting a watch that's more than capable of tracking your regular exercise and workouts, your sleep, and now, with the added temperature sensor, you can even view your body's temperature while you sleep. And for women, this plays into reproductive health.
The Series 8 is water resistant, as well, and can be used while swimming or even surfing in the ocean. It does all of the core Apple Watch fitness things that the Apple Watch has done for years -- that hasn't changed.
Open to other Apple Watch prospects? Consider the also-new Apple Watch SE.