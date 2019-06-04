Apple's $999 Mac Pro Display XDR monitor stand is the most Apple thing ever

When it comes to selling high priced accessories, Apple is the king of making the sale. Its stores are filled with countless dongles and cables designed to nickel and dime customers.

But the ultimate Apple accessory, the one that says that money is no object, has to be the new Mac Pro Display XDR monitor stand, priced at a cool $999.

Must read: WWDC 2019: The new Mac Pro

Yes, you read that right. The new Mac Pro – starting price $5,999 – doesn't come with a display, and the 32-inch 6k Retina Pro Display XDR – starting price $4,999 – that Apple is pitching to Mac Pro users doesn't come with a stand.

See where this is going?

Yup, the base Mac Pro with a base Pro Display XDR display and the stand will set you back $12,000.

From here the only way for the price to go is up.

I bet the price tag for a fully kitted out Mac Pro with the 28-core Xeon processor, 1.5TB of RAM and a couple of Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Modules will be stratospheric. At that point the $1k display stand will seem like chump change.

But $1k is $1k no matter how you cut it.

And remember you can hook up six Pro Display XDR displays to a Mac Pro. With stands, that's a minimum of $42,000 on peripherals alone.

Apple has made the monitor stand for the Pro Display XDR the ultimate accessory.

Now, there's no doubt that the display stand looks cool. It features snazzy hinges, goes up and down easily, and even allows the display to flip from landscape to portrait easily. But everything Apple makes exudes cool and is highly desirable.

And Apple knows this, which is why it can charge $1k for a display stand.

While all the attention is on SSDs, HDDs still continue to deliver when it comes to capacity. Do you think that SSDs will replace the HDD any time soon? Let me know!

See also: