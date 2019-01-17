Would a cheaper iPad encourage you to upgrade?

While Apple has been focused on pushing up the average selling price (ASP) of the iPad by pushing the iPad Pro, a report claims that Apple is preparing to release a new entry-level iPad, along with an updated iPad mini.

According to DigiTimes – which experience shows has a patchy track record for accuracy –touchscreen panel manufacturers General Interface Solution (GIS) and TPK Holding have received orders for displays for the new tablets.

Judging from previous shipment records, GIS is expected to account for over 40 percent of touch solutions needed for the new iPad devices, while TPK and China-based O-film Technology will share the remaining 60 percent, the sources estimated.

Not much to go on, but there has been quite a bit of chatter surrounding the iPad lately, and this does fit in with what analysts such as KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo were saying around the end of 2018.

It's no secret that iPad sales have been dwindling for year now, and nothing Apple does seems to be able to reverse declining sales.

The entry-level iPad, priced at $329, was last updated march 2018, so if Apple is looking to adopt a yearly upgrade cycle, it makes sense that there's a new one in the works. As for the current iPad mini 4, that thing is getting on a bit. First released back in September 2015, it has undergone a number of storage and pricing changes since then.

As of the time of writing, the only iPad mini 4 currently on offer is a 128GB version, with the Wi-Fi model selling for $399, with the cellular model going for $529, and unless you have a really pressing need for a small iPad, I don't recommend you spend your money on one.

So it makes sense for Apple to give this a refresh. Or discontinue it. Or do what Apple does best, and keep selling old stuff at premium prices.

Would a cheaper iPad encourage you to buy one or upgrade your existing one?

