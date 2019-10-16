Australian Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL pricing

Image: Google

Google officially launched its pair of Pixel 4 phones overnight, after months of leaks.

Both phones run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with a Pixel Neural Core chip, have 6GB of memory, and consumers will have storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

The difference between the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL is in the screen and battery specs. The smaller Pixel 4 has a 2,800mAh battery and a 5.7-inch OLED display, while the bigger Pixel 4 XL has a 3,700mAh battery and a 6.3-inch display.

Purchasing from Google directly will cost AU$1,050 for the 64GB Pixel 4, and AU$1,200 for the 128GB option. For the Pixel 4 XL, 64GB is set at AU$1,280, with the larger 128GB to cost AU$1,430.

Telstra

Thanks to the telco's recent plan shake-up, Australia's incumbent telco has the easiest pricing to work out. The phones are available on top of four plans from the carrier: 15GB of data for AU$50 a month, 60GB at AU$60 per month, 100GB for AU$80 a month, and 150GB for AU$100 a month.

The separate device repayment that is broken down over 2 or 3 years is listed below.

Vodafone

Vodafone is the next easiest to comprehend, with the addition of a 12 month repayment option.

The telco offers plans at 5GB for AU$35, 30GB for AU$45, 80GB for AU$55, and 120GB for $65.

Optus

In a throwback to plans of yesteryear, Optus still offers differentiated handset repayments based on the size of the plan taken up.

The 4GB plan costs AU$45 a month, 60GB is AU$65, 80GB is AU$85, the 100GB promotional plan is AU$89 a month, the first 200GB plan is AU$105 per month -- which includes 2GB of roaming data each month -- and the second 200GB plan is AU$125 per month with 4GB of roaming data included.

At the time of writing, Optus is also offering an extra 20GB for its 80GB plan.

Related Coverage

Where Google's Pixel 4 and Apple's iPhone 11 fail

Hey, smartphone makers, wake up!

Pixel 4 specs vs price: Google's new phone is too weak, too late, and too expensive

Is the Pixel 4 an overpriced disappointment when compared with rival devices from Apple and Samsung?

Google's Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, and Made by Google hardware event squeezed by Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft launches

Google's Made by Google hardware event will take the wraps off of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, but preceding events from the likes of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft have upped the ante for products today as well as 2020.

Google announces new Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini and Pixel Buds (TechRepublic)

At its October event Tuesday, Google announced several new devices including Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, and the new flagship smartphone: the Pixel 4.

Pixel 4: Google's new improved camera comes with a great phone, too (TechRepublic)

Not everything was leaked. Direct from 'Made by Google' event, Matthew Miller and Jason Cipriani share one disappointment and a pleasant surprise.