Autodesk spends $1 billion to acquire Innovyze

Autodesk announced Wednesday that it has signed a deal to acquire Innovyze, a provider of water infrastructure modeling, simulation, and predictive analyses technology, for $1 billion. The acquisition is the largest in Autodesk's history and is meant to position Autodesk as a provider of end-to-end software for the operations of water infrastructure.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Innovyze's technology is used by organizations such as water and sewer utilities, river and flood authorities and manufacturing plants to design things like water distribution networks, water collection systems, water and wastewater treatment plants, and flood protection systems.

Its software is used in cities across North America, Europe, East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and they have over 3,000 customers, Autodesk said.

Autodesk plans to combine Innovyze's portfolio with its existing design and analysis software, including Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk InfraWorks, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud. The aim is to offer key players in the water industry a platform to better respond to issues and to improve planning, and ultimately support the modernization of water infrastructure globally.

"Nearly nine trillion gallons of water are lost each year worldwide due to prolonged leaks and pipe breaks, but we cannot manage or fix what we cannot see," said Amy Bunszel, EVP of AEC Design Solutions at Autodesk. "Innovyze's portfolio of operational analytics, distribution modeling, and asset management solutions provides the insight needed to identify this and other potential problems before they become a crisis."

Since 2017, Autodesk has acquired Assemble, BuildingConnected, PlanGrid, Pype and Spacemaker for a combined price tag of more than $2.4 billion.

