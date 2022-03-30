Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Learn new languages with a Babbel lifetime subscription for up to 60% off

Ditch the classroom because Babbel Language Learning is always available on your devices.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Thanks to online education, learning a new language no longer require killing hours in a classroom. And when you use methods like the ones in the Babbel Language App, you optimize your time while conveniently fitting language learning into your busy life.

With over 10 million paid subscribers, Babbel is the highest-grossing language learning platform globally. With a lifetime membership, users can sink into any of Babbel's 14 core languages and learn at their own pace using Babbel's expert teaching tactics, crafted by a team of more than 150 linguistic experts and teaching professionals.

Babbel's mission: Get each and every user up to speed and conversant in their new language in as little as three weeks. And while that will require a learner to stay focused and do the work to get there, it won't require hour after hour of language labs and verb conjugation drills.

With Babbel, users receive a streamlined education. Courses are sectioned into 10 minute lessons that hone in on key elements of a language in popular topics. From business to travel to ordering in a restaurant and more, Babbel focuses on sharpening your everyday understanding. Then, that comprehension is put into practice in conversation with native speakers to immerse learners in their new language's life, culture, and actual speech patterns.

Babbel brings the school to you for learning a new language

View now

From traditional instructor-based lessons to more modern learning methods like games, videos, podcasts, and more, Babbel training guides users from speaking words to phrases to complete sentences and then to back-and-forth dialogue with others. 

Babbel's speech-recognition technology keeps an ear on your progress, noting how your pronunciation and language comprehension are going while amending future lessons to offer more practice in areas where you may need work.

With over 18,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Babbel holds a respected 4.5-star rating out of 5, thanks to reviews from users like Paul: "I'm an older man learning Spanish. At first, I thought, I'll never get this…. However, I have started to notice words are popping into my brain during the day, so it's working."

Learn a new language while earning up to 60 percent off a Babbel subscription now.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related