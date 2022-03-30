Learn new languages with a Babbel lifetime subscription for up to 60% off

StackCommerce

Thanks to online education, learning a new language no longer require killing hours in a classroom. And when you use methods like the ones in the Babbel Language App, you optimize your time while conveniently fitting language learning into your busy life.

With over 10 million paid subscribers, Babbel is the highest-grossing language learning platform globally. With a lifetime membership, users can sink into any of Babbel's 14 core languages and learn at their own pace using Babbel's expert teaching tactics, crafted by a team of more than 150 linguistic experts and teaching professionals.

Babbel's mission: Get each and every user up to speed and conversant in their new language in as little as three weeks. And while that will require a learner to stay focused and do the work to get there, it won't require hour after hour of language labs and verb conjugation drills.

With Babbel, users receive a streamlined education. Courses are sectioned into 10 minute lessons that hone in on key elements of a language in popular topics. From business to travel to ordering in a restaurant and more, Babbel focuses on sharpening your everyday understanding. Then, that comprehension is put into practice in conversation with native speakers to immerse learners in their new language's life, culture, and actual speech patterns.

From traditional instructor-based lessons to more modern learning methods like games, videos, podcasts, and more, Babbel training guides users from speaking words to phrases to complete sentences and then to back-and-forth dialogue with others.

Babbel's speech-recognition technology keeps an ear on your progress, noting how your pronunciation and language comprehension are going while amending future lessons to offer more practice in areas where you may need work.

With over 18,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Babbel holds a respected 4.5-star rating out of 5, thanks to reviews from users like Paul: "I'm an older man learning Spanish. At first, I thought, I'll never get this…. However, I have started to notice words are popping into my brain during the day, so it's working."

Learn a new language while earning up to 60 percent off a Babbel subscription now.