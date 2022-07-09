Replace your chargers, cables and phone stand with a $45 wireless charging station

StackCommerce

It's that time of the year again when everyone is trying to get away at least for a little while, whether road tripping or taking advantage of cheap airfares. Either way, no one wants to have to haul around even one more charger for their electronics than they have to. That's why a versatile travel-friendly charging station is such a great idea.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand features three different spots for wireless charging, so you can charge up to three of your devices at the same time. It also folds neatly into a wallet-sized 1-inch high stack that can act as a space-saving charger for a single device, such as your earbuds or phone.

Not only does it reduce cord clutter and free up space with its tiny footprint that fits practically anywhere, but the MagStack turns into a functional floating stand that allows you to use your smartphone for video chatting while it's charging.

It can snap and fold into a triangle that can charge an Apple Watch, series one to six while providing a place to put your phone in landscape mode to watch videos. Naturally, it can also charge iPhones and AirPods Pro, as well as AirPods with wireless charging cases.

The ultra-portable MagStack is MagSafe compatible. So you can charge your iPhone 12 Series wirelessly using Magnetic Auto-Alignment. A MagSafe Metal Ring is included in case you need to adapt the MagStack for non-MagSafe phones or phone cases.

The MagStack also works with Qi-charging, allowing you to wirelessly charge any Android and Apple Qi-compatible phones, as well as Bluetooth earbuds up to 15W. Users really love this charging stand. As other reviewers have, verified buyer Steven Humphrey gave the MagStack a 5-star rating, saying:

"Great product. I was waiting for the apple power mat to come out. This is so good I bought 2. One for travel one for my office."

Get a MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand today while it's only $44.99, a 35% discount off the $69 retail price.