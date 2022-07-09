/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Replace your chargers, cables and phone stand with a $45 wireless charging station

This wireless charging station can charge up to 3 devices at a time, plus act as a phone stand, yet it neatly folds up into a 1-inch wallet-sized stack.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

It's that time of the year again when everyone is trying to get away at least for a little while, whether road tripping or taking advantage of cheap airfares. Either way, no one wants to have to haul around even one more charger for their electronics than they have to. That's why a versatile travel-friendly charging station is such a great idea.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand features three different spots for wireless charging, so you can charge up to three of your devices at the same time. It also folds neatly into a wallet-sized 1-inch high stack that can act as a space-saving charger for a single device, such as your earbuds or phone.

Not only does it reduce cord clutter and free up space with its tiny footprint that fits practically anywhere, but the MagStack turns into a functional floating stand that allows you to use your smartphone for video chatting while it's charging.

It can snap and fold into a triangle that can charge an Apple Watch, series one to six while providing a place to put your phone in landscape mode to watch videos. Naturally, it can also charge iPhones and AirPods Pro, as well as AirPods with wireless charging cases.

The ultra-portable MagStack is MagSafe compatible. So you can charge your iPhone 12 Series wirelessly using Magnetic Auto-Alignment. A MagSafe Metal Ring is included in case you need to adapt the MagStack for non-MagSafe phones or phone cases.

MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand

 $44.99 at ZDNet Academy

The MagStack also works with Qi-charging, allowing you to wirelessly charge any Android and Apple Qi-compatible phones, as well as Bluetooth earbuds up to 15W. Users really love this charging stand. As other reviewers have, verified buyer Steven Humphrey gave the MagStack a 5-star rating, saying:

"Great product. I was waiting for the apple power mat to come out. This is so good I bought 2. One for travel one for my office."

Get a MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand today while it's only $44.99, a 35% discount off the $69 retail price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-35-57-pm.png

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

Business
Best airline credit cards (2022)
replace-this-image.jpg

Best airline credit cards (2022)

Credit Cards
The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone
img-0009

The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone

iOS