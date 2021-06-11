Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV

Prime Day 2020 has come and gone.

The annual sale event is a marquee shopping day. It's grown rapidly, in both popularity and its running length, since its inception in July 2015, with last year's event bringing in over $7 billion in sales. That's no surprise, though, as it usually offers some of the cheapest prices you will ever see on Amazon.

Amazon discounts many of its own devices, to help drum up interest in other items on sale across the site. In fact, ZDNet rounded up our selection for the best Amazon device deals, as well as the best Alexa device deals, below.

Best Alexa device deals on Amazon for Prime Day While we wait for Amazon to announce Prime Day 2021 deals, here is a look at some of the best Alexa device deals from Prime Day 2020. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.

Amazon Fire TV Recast 43% off Save $100 on Amazon's Fire TV Recast. It's a DVR for streaming devices, with 500GB of storage for all of your favorite movies and shows. That 500GB should equal about 75 hours of HD content. $129 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (third gen) 62% off Amazon's third-generation, Alexa -owered Echo Dot feature is on sale. It has the old design, but it's hard to say no to an $18 deal. Prime members can also get an optional $5 smart plug with the Dot. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 40% off The Fire TV Stick 4K lets stream all your favorite apps, plus it supports 4K, HDR, and HDR10. You can also launch and control your content with your voice thanks to the remote that has a built-in mic. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube 33% off Lose your remote lost in the couch again? The Fire TV Cube lets you use Alexa to control your TV -- no remote needed. It has built-in mics, so you can ask Alexa to change the channel, adjust the volume, or power your TV off or on. You can also access all your favorite apps through the Amazon Fire TV interface. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 50% off The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD touch screen display. It's the perfect gift for someone, or to treat yourself, during the quarantine, as you can use it to video chat with friends and loves ones. Prime members can also add a smart plug to this deal for an extra $5. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 50% off You can get Amazon's Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $45 -- half off its original price of $90. On top of that, Amazon is selling bundles that include either a $5 TP-Link smart plug (Amazon regularly sells two of these for $30) or a $5 Blink Mini indoor security camera (regularly $35 each). $45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Studio 25% off The Echo Studio is Amazon's top-of-the-line speaker, featuring a five-speaker array. It can put out 360-degree sound and is the Echo device for music lovers. And, of course, it's powered by Alexa. $149 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Flex 60% off The Echo Flex is a small smart speaker that plugs directly into an outlet. It's cheap and designed to provide quick and affordable access to Alexa, especially in spaces where you can't easily put an Echo device. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 47% off The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet. It features a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display, 32GB of storage, and 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. It's usually never this cheap, either. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 39% off The Fire HD 8 is another Amazon tablet, but it has an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and 32GB of storage. It also has 12 hours of battery life and a quad-core processor. And, like Amazon's other tablets, it comes with built-in Alexa, so you can activate the assistant and use it to get things done. $54 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet Save 43% You can now save 43% when you buy the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets from Amazon, which represents about $60 of savings on the devices. The Kids Edition of the Fire HD Tablet includes a two-year guarantee, with Amazon promising to replace the device should your kid find some way to break it. It also comes with one year free of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto 60% off If you just have to take Alexa with you everywhere, Echo Auto is here for you. Echo Auto is designed to give you hands-free access to Alexa in your car, by connecting to the Alexa app on your phone. It's now been marked down to $20 for Prime members, $30 off it's original $50 price. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds 38% off Amazon's Echo Buds provide crisp Bluetooth-enabled sound while also working with Alexa. The wireless earbuds feature Bose active noise cancellation to block out any distracting noise, too. $79 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 30% off The Ring Video Doorbell lets you see who's at the door in 1080p HD video. Prime members can get a third-generation Echo Dot included at no extra cost, as well. $69 at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5 44% off The Ring Floodlight Camera captures 1080P HD video, and with the included Echo Show 5, you can just ask Alexa to show your floodlight cam to see who's pulling in the driveway before they even get out of their car. $189 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 40% off This five-piece Ring Alarm set comes with a base, a keypad, a contact detector, a motion detector, and a range extender. There are 8- and 14-piece Ring Alarm sets also on sale for larger homes and businesses. $119 at Amazon