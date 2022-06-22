PC gaming has been through some rough times over the past few years. The crypto craze, chip shortages brought on by COVID-19, and supply chain difficulties haves seen components dry up to the point where most of us simply can't get ahold of the parts and devices we need.
Now, our long national (gamer) nightmare finally looks to be coming to an end. Not only are PC gaming components, peripherals, and other products finally available to buy, they're going on sale.
Better yet, we're coming up on one of the biggest sale days of the year, Amazon Prime Day. The annual event has grown to be almost as important as Black Friday, with promotional offers on anything and everything, including PC gaming products. The actual event is still a ways off, but sales already have begun that are well worth a look. Read on to see our regularly updated list of the best we've found so far.
I've personally owned and used both of these products for years, and I'd recommend either for anyone right up to professionals in the gaming, audio production, and podcasting spaces.
The Blue Yeti is an iconic USB microphone, allowing you to record exceptional audio quality using nothing but the mic and just about any PC. Meanwhile, the G502 Hero is the wired version of a shape so popular that Logitech has been releasing and re-releasing revisions of it for the better part of a decade. It might not be as lightweight as some more recent releases, but it's been one of the top-selling mice on Amazon for years.
Logitech's ownership of Blue means you can buy both of these together to raise your aim and voice chat games at the same time. The $130 price point is what you'd pay for the Blue Yeti alone on most days, meaning you're essentially getting one of the most popular gaming mice on the planet for free. That's hard to beat, and it's why we've chosen this as our best early PC gaming deal.
iBUYPOWER's been making custom gaming systems for decades. Any company that can stick around in a market as volatile and competitive as pre-made gaming PCs has to be doing something right.
The model on offer here is a great starter PC for new gamers with a mid-range budget, especially those who don't have the time or know-how to build their own system. Its included AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU and Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB GPU combine to provide some impressive frame rates in some of today's most demanded titles. According to iBUYPOWER, you can hit 186FPS in Apex Legends at 1080p (the resolution most competitive gamers still play at), and a comically high 553FPS in the less-demanding Valorant.
This makes it a great e-sports PC for aspiring pros wanting to push their 120hz or even 240hz monitor to its limits. While we wouldn't recommend this model for those looking to get into gaming at 4K, it should still be able to push impressive frame figures at resolutions up to 1440p, and it includes everything you need to get started, other than a monitor.
As mentioned above, the G502 shape has gone through numerous iterations over the years. This is the latest version, which incorporates Logitech's Lightspeed Wireless technology to make it just as responsive and reliable as a wired mouse.
The G502 Lightspeed is a bit on the heavier side, like its wired cousin, but it offers the versatility and customizability to handle any genre of game or complex productivity tasks. I praised this extreme adaptability and incredible build quality in my review, linked below.
Its 11 programmable buttons also can go toe-to-toe with the best MMORPG mice out there, while its built-in Powerplay charging technology will allow it to charge wirelessly using Logitech's companion charging system (sold separately). Logitech loyalists also will appreciate the model's Lightsync RGB technology, which allows them to control its multiple RGB lighting zones so they perfectly match their Logitech-branded keyboards, headsets, and other peripherals.
ROCCAT might not have quite the same clout in the gaming space as bigger players like Logitech and Razer, but nearly all who get their hands on one of the company's products praises their solid build quality and long-lasting construction.
I've been a frequent user of ROCCAT's Burst and Kone mouse lines and was recently introduced to the excellent-for-the-price Elo line of wireless headsets. That performance-to-price ratio was impressive at the unit's full MSRP, making this an even better deal with a 30% discount on top.
The Elo 7.1 on offer here provides simulated 7.1 surround sound, low-latency 2.4GHz wireless technology, fast USB-C charging, a detachable boom mic, and built-in RGB lighting. The companion software ups the product's game further by allowing you to tweak the audio to maximize the in-game sounds you want to hear while drowning out the unneeded distractions standing between you and victory.
Asus' ROG and Strix brands are probably better known for the company's line of internal PC components and monitors. But the well-known gaming series has been expanded to include peripherals now as well, bringing the same level of gamer-focused quality that all ROG products aim for.
The ROG Strix Go 2.4 wireless gaming headset relies on the titular 2.4Ghz technology, and a tiny USB-C dongle to provide the ultimate versatility for playing at your desk, on your couch, or even on the go. The device is compatible with PCs, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and even Nintendo Switch. It also includes a 3.5mm analog connector, making it usable (in wired mode) with just about any other audio device as well.
Further boosting this versatility is the folding headset design that lets you fit the unit and all of its accessories into its included carrying case for travelling to your next LAN tournament or just stowing it on the train during your daily commute. However you use it, the Strix Go 2.4 headset will provide great gaming sound with its 40mm drivers, which were designed to provide "rich and pure sound with optimized deep bass."
The best early Prime Day PC Gaming deal is the Blue Yeti USB Mic and Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse bundle for its $40 discount ($130 versus $170 if bought separately) and inclusion of two of the best products in their respective categories.
I chose the deals you see here based on a mix of factors, including the amount and percentage of the discount, the quality of the items being offered, how desirable each item was compared to its current competitors, and the scale of the discount based on previous sales for that product.
I also chose products that I've either owned, reviewed, or would purchase for myself. I've been building PCs and gaming on them for more than two decades, giving me a broad view of what makes a good deal on PCs, components, and peripherals.
I also know that buyers have vastly different budgets, so I tried to include deals at various price points for those with a bit less or a bit more to spend on our favorite gaming gear.
Prime Day 2022 will begin on Tuesday, July 12, and run through Wednesday, July 13. However, Amazon and many brands will be offering pre-Prime Day sales on just about every product category between now and then. Be sure to regularly check ZDNet's Prime Day coverage for some of the best offers leading up to the event.
Amazon has already begun promoting some of the top deals of the moment, as it ramps up to Prime Day 2022. You can check out this page, choosing your favorite product categories and brands within the filters available.
When you do find a product that looks like a great deal, it's always a good idea to double check that it really is as awesome as it first appears by dropping a link to the Amazon listing into a price-tracking service like CamelCamelCamel. This site and others like it provide historical data for Amazon's own prices, as well as prices offered by third-party resellers.
Also be sure to double check other retailers before and during Prime Day for great prices on the same products Amazon puts on sale. Online retail giants like Walmart, Target, eBay, and many others all make a point to put up some exceptional sales during Prime Day to compete with whatever Amazon's offering.
Finally, be sure to check out ZDNet's Prime Day tips and tricks hub, where you'll find additional information on how to score some of the best discounts around during one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
