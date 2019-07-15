Best anti-Prime Day sales: Top deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and should the fates be willing, the event will not come to a grinding halt under the weight of visitors visiting Amazon's platform over the two-day sales event.

eBay has already mocked the e-retailer with its own "Crash Sale." eBay's own variation of Prime Day is a three-week sales marathon which has already begun, and other vendors are also keen to get in on the action and try to take a slice of the sales pie by offering their own anti-Prime Day sales alternatives.

We will be updating this list throughout Monday and Tuesday, so check back to make sure you snag the best deals.

Best anti-Prime Day deals

Google Home for $69 ($60 off)

The Google Home smart assistant is on sale for close to half price over at Walmart. The smart speaker comes equipped with the Google Home assistant and can be used in a hands-free fashion to tap into your music subscriptions, to search the Internet, read up on the news and listen to weather forecasts, and more.

Roku Ultra 4K HDR streaming player for $69 ($30 off)

Another option over at Walmart is the 2018 Roku Ultra 4K HDR streaming player dongle, which is capable of streaming films and television shows in high quality. This particular bundle comes with a pair of JBL headphones and a 30-day trial of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $199 ($80 off)

The Apple Watch Series 3 can be found for a substantial discount on a platform other than Amazon over the summer sales period. If you're in the market for a smartwatch, the watchOS 4 device comes with a dual-core processor, intelligent activity tracker, barometer, smartphone connectivity and the option to tap into your music playlists while you work out or travel.

Dell 15.6" FHD G5587-5542BLK-PUS laptop for $779 ($300 off)

If you are on the lookout for a new portable gaming laptop, the Dell G5587-5542BLK-PUS might be for you. This particular model sports a 15.6" display, Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics, and both 256 GB solid state and 1TB HD storage.

Sceptre 50" Class FHD (1080p) LED TV for $179.99 ($170 off)

A large screen for a cheap price point, the Sceptre 50" television set comes equipped with an FHD 1080p LED display and has an aspect ratio of 16:9. This product is purely for viewing, however, as it does not come with smart features.

Google Nest Hub for $79 ($70 off)

The Google Nest Hub can also be found on sale over the next few days. The Hub differs from the Google Home as it also comes with a touchscreen display alongside speaker functionality, giving users the option to control the device either through their hands or voice. The product supports the Google Home smart assistant and can be used for everything from web searches and queries to controlling smart home devices.

Samsung 55" 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV for $379.99 ($130 off)

Another television set with a substantial discount on offer is the 2018 Samsung UN55NU6900 55" 4K model. The LED-backlit Full HD TV sports a 2160p Ultra HD display, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a USB port, and smart functionality.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $599 ($200 off)

Walmart is offering $200 off the Apple iPad Pro over its own summer sale event. This particular model comes in silver, gold, or rose gold, and is equipped with a 10.5" Retina display, 256GB storage, an A10X Fusion processor, and both a backend 12MP camera with 4K HD video and front 7MP FaceTime HD camera.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera, 18-55mm lens for $399.99 ($110 off)

The Canon Rebel is a DSLR which, while smaller than the Mark range, still is a versatile tool for keen photographers. The Rebel, now on sale at Best Buy, has a 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, is capable of an ISO range of 100 - 6400, 3fps speed, built-in Wi-Fi, and full 1080p HD video capture. This DSLR also comes with an EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens,

Canon EOS M6 mirrorless camera body for $479.99 ($300 off)

If you are a photography enthusiast and fancy trying your luck with a mirrorless camera, Best Buy also has the Canon M6 on sale. This camera provides a 24.2-megapixel resolution, an ISO range of 100 - 6,400 -- expandable to over 25,000 -- 9fps speed, and Full HD 1920x1080 video capture.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for $799 ($230 off)

Best Buy has decided to give shoppers a steep discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 this year, a 12.3" touchscreen model complete with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. The Surface Pro 6 comes with a keyboard, the Surface Type Cover, but you will need to buy the Surface Pen separately.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS for $379 ($50 off)

This may not be the most generous discount we will see over the next few days, but if you are hoping to purchase Apple's latest generation smartwatch, then head over to Best Buy. You can pick up the Apple Watch Series 4 in space grey in both 40mm and 44mm screen variants.

Student laptops

With the new semester soon to begin, both students and parents might want to check out Best Buy's offers for both Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS-based laptops. There is a variety available with discounts worth hundreds of dollars -- together with an extra cut in price for students.

