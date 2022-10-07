'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Next week, Amazon will be holding another Prime Day-like event, the Amazon Early Access Sale. Similar to the Prime Day sale, during the Early Access sale, Prime members will get exclusive access to tens of thousands of deals. This sale has the added perk of happening right in time for the holiday season. Despite the actual sale happening on Oct. 11. and Oct. 12, Amazon already has plenty of Apple deals listed on its site.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Right now, you can snatch all your Apple essentials at a discounted price to gift your loved one, or yourself–we won't tell. Check out our round-up of top Prime Early Access Sale Apple deals below:
Despite not being the latest model, ZDNET found that the original AirPods Pro are nearly as good as its newest model and "you're not missing out too much" by sticking to the original model. If you want what Tim Cook has coined, Apple's "most popular model", now is your time to purchase them with a 28% discount.
The wireless in-ear headphones offer ANC and spatial audio, allowing sound to follow you wherever you go. If you do want to stay in tune with your surroundings, you can also switch to transparency mode and listen to the world around you. These in-ear headphones offer great sound with a very compact case and a reasonable price.
With this deal you can save $400 on a brand new MacBook Pro--the lowest price in 30 days. This laptop has a M1 chip, which despite not being the latest, still is very efficient. The MacBook boasts 16GB RAM, 8TB of superfast SSD storage, and a longer battery life, up to 17 hours. At a 20% markdown, if you have been thinking about purchasing a MacBook, this is your chance.
If you are just in search of wireless headphones that provide good sound without all the bells and whistles, these headphones are for you. These AirPods have a simple one-tap setup, AirPods and stay automatically connected. Using them also involves zero frills as they sense when they're in your ears and pause when you take them out. The battery life with the charging case can last more than 24 hours and up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge. Right now these headphones are 25% off.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on Apple devices:
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products that we recommend or would buy ourselves. To put this list together, we scoured through all of Apple's products and picked the ones that would had the biggest discounts.
Since, getting a good deal goes beyond the discount, we also looked through reviews making sure that the products we recommend will ensure customer satisfaction and help them save some money. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
