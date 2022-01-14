Why you can trust ZDNet
Best Apple deals available right now: January 2022

Apple's known for running very few sales of its own, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal on its products at third-party retailers and sometimes even Apple itself. We've found the best prices available right now for Apple's iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.

apple-ecosystem.png

Apple has earned dual reputations as a company known for producing status symbol products, and as a retailer that rarely provides much in the way of discounts to the average consumer. That said, plenty of third retailers, and even Apple itself, do have exceptional promotions going on right now. Let us help you find those deals and save some cash while buying into Apple's perennially desirable ecosystem. We've gathered the best savings currently available across numerous categories here. Whether you're shopping for an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, or accessories, we have a deal you'll definitely want to know about. 

Pricing Summary

Model

Retail price

Best available Price

iPhone 13 series

$729 to $1,599

AT&T , T-Mobile , Verizon

iPhone SE

$399 to $499

Cricket

iPad (9th Generation) 

$329

$299 ($30 off)

iPad Air (4th Generation) 

$599

 $539 ($60 off)

iPad Pro 11-inch

$799

$749 ($50 off)

MacBook Air M1

$999

$949 ($50 off)

MacBook Pro M1 13-inch

$1,299

$1,149 ($150 off)

Mac Mini M1 (256/512 GB)

$699 - $899

$649 - $829 (Up to $70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7

$399

$349 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series SE

$309

$274 ($34 off)

Apple Watch Series 3

$199

$169.99 ($30 off)

AirPods (2nd Generation)

$129

$110 ($19 off)

AirPods (3rd Generation)

$179

$139 ($40 off)

AirPods Pro

$249

$190 ($60 off)

AirPods Max

$549

$460 ($89 off)

MagSafe Clear Case for iPhone 13 Pro

$49

$39 (10 off)

MagSafe Clear Case for iPhone 13 

$49

$37 ($13 off)

MagSafe Battery Pack

$99

$90 ($9 off)

Apple Pencil (1st Generation)

$99

$85 ($15 off)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

$129

$115 ($14 off)

apple-iphone-13.png

Best iPhone deals

Apple's latest model, the iPhone 13, may get called out for the same iterative design changes the company has be chided for in recent years, but that doesn't mean it isn't still one of, if not the best, smartphones on the market. Its exceptional cameras, particularly great battery life, and buttery-smooth ProMotion display create a package that screams "high end." Our Jason Cipriani gave it a 9.4, calling it "good enough to be the best." 

More: Apple iPhone 13 full review

If you're looking for a cheaper entry point into the iPhone ecosystem and longing for the physical click of a home button or just hoping for the absolute cheapest way in, consider the company's iPhone SE. Its A13 Bionic chip is still ready to compete with 2022 flagships, while its single camera produces more than serviceable photos and videos. 

More: Apple iPhone SE full review

iPhone deals tend to be a unique breed. While most items on this list will feature either a flat dollar amount or percentage discounts, things get a bit fuzzier when telecom carriers get involved. Typically, the best iPhone deals involve either bill credits, rebates, or trade-in bonuses for customers willing to hand over their current device. Our selected deals are a combination of these, including carrier-specific iPhone 13 promos and one that can notch you an iPhone SE for free.

Bill credits totaling $800 off an iPhone 13 or 13 Mini. $1,000 off an iPhone Pro or Pro Max at AT&T

$ at AT&T

Up to $800 in bill credits off iPhone 13 line when trading in an iPhone XR or newer and subscribing to a Magenta Max plan at T-Mobile

$ at T-Mobile

Up to $2,000 in bill credits for switching carriers and buying an iPhone 13, Mini, or Pro/Pro Max at Verizon Wireless

$ at Verizon

Free iPhone SE on $60 per month plan at Cricket Wireless

$ at Cricket
best-ipad-deals

 ZDNet

Best iPad deals

Apple's tablet lineup right now is one of the freshest and most value-friendly it's had in years. The standard iPad continues to be a workhorse that can handle the needs of just about every user, while the Mini offers an ultra-portable alternative with iPad Pro levels of power, and the Air provides a mid-range entry point to Apple's idea of a laptop-replacement tablet. Finally, the latest iPad pro with its M1 chip, provides almost too much power for any task you can throw at it. Whichever model you choose, we've got a deal for you below. 

Also: Best iPad deals available right now

More: Apple iPad (9th Generation) full review | Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) full review | Apple iPad Air (4th Generation) full review | Apple iPad Pro (2021) full review

iPad (9th Generation) for $299 ($30 off) at Walmart

$299 at Walmart

iPad Air (4th Generation) for $539 ($60 off) at Walmart

$539 at Walmart

iPad Pro 11-inch for $749 ($50 off) at Amazon

$749 at Amazon
bestapplemacbookdeals.png

Best MacBook deals

It might be hyperbole to say that Apple's M1 SoC (System-on-Chip) changed the game when it come to laptop components. Then again, the combination of incredible battery life, excellent performance, and miniscule heat generation continues to dominate far more expensive competitors over a year after it first debuted. How many other CPUs or SOCs can you remember with such staying power? Maybe not so hyperbolic after all...Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly MacBook Air or a super versatile 13-inch MacBook Pro we've got a deal for you below. 

Also: Best MacBook and Mac Mini deals available right now

More: MacBook Air (Late 2020) full review

MacBook Air M1 for $949 ($50 off) at Amazon

$949 at Amazon

MacBook Pro M1 13-inch for $1,149 ($150 off) at Amazon

$1149 at Amazon

Best Mac Mini deals

What the M1 MacBook Air and Pro did for the laptop market, the M1 Mini has done for the desktop market. This tiny workhorse can replace much larger, more expensive desktop PCs for all but the most power-hungry users. Their continued availability during a time when home PC builders and even PC manufacturers are struggling to source components has led to many, many converts joining the macOS ecosystem with the M1 Mini as their entry point. The Mini's $700 starting point already represents an exceptional value, but the sales we've found below drop it even lower. 

More: Mac Mini (Late 2020) review

M1 Mac Mini (256GB storage) for $649 ($50 off) at Amazon

$649 at Amazon

M1 Mac Mini (512GB storage) for $829 ($70 off) at Amazon

$829 at Amazon
apple-watch.png

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple has been at or near the top of the wearable marketplace since the launch of the original Apple Watch. While some lament the lack of external changes to the series, it's hard to deny that its internal components and capabilities have grown and evolved to an impressive degree over the years. The Series 7 brings with it new features like a larger, edge-to-edge display; 33% faster charging; and new health tracking capabilities. Meanwhile, the Series 3 remains an excellent entry point for those wishing to save some cash by skipping the latest bells and whistles, and the Apple Watch SE provides a more modern budget option in the company's wearable ecosystem. All three can be found on sale through the deals we've listed below 

More: Apple Watch Series 7 full review | Apple Watch Series 3 full review

Apple Watch Series 7 (Aluminum) for $349 ($50 off) from Amazon

$349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (Aluminum) for $169 ($40 off) at Target

$169 at Target

Apple Watch SE (Aluminum) for $275 ($4 off) at Amazon

$275 at Amazon
best-airpods-deals

 ZDNet

Best AirPods deals

Apple's take on the truly wireless earbud market has evolved since the launch of the original AirPods. The addition of wireless charging and spatial audio have upped the line's sound quality game, while the customizable fit of the AirPods Pro offered an entry point for those of us with ears that just couldn't accommodate the supposedly one-size-fits-all nature of the standard models. Although the truly wireless market is flooded by worth competitors from Jabra, Sony, Beats and others, Apple's line remains head and shoulders above the others when it comes to convenience for those already locked into its ecosystem. Instant and effortless pairing, quick switching between devices, and the ability to track and find lost AirPods are all things third-party companies cannot match. We've got deals below on Apple's latest generation standard and Pro models, as well as its older AirPods for those looking to save even more cash. 

More: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) full review | Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) full review | Apple AirPods Pro full review

For those that prefer over-the-ear headphones, Apple has also expanded the line by adding the AirPods Max. These audiophile-grade headphones provide easy-to-use, on-ear controls, excellent sound quality, and tank-like build quality without sacrificing any of the mobility of their smaller cousins. 

More: Jason Cipriani's AirPods Max review | Jason Perlow's AirPods Max review

AirPods (2nd Generation) for $110 ($19 off) at Target

$110 at Target

AirPods (3rd Generation) for $139 ($40 off) at Amazon

$139 at Amazon

AirPods Pro for $190 ($60 off) at Amazon

$190 at Amazon

AirPods Max for $460 ($89 off) at Newegg

$460 at Newegg

Best accessory deals

Now that you've scrolled through some of the best deals around right now for Apple products, let us show you some of the best accessories you can snag for you new devices.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro for $39 ($10 off) at Amazon

$39 at Amazon

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 for $37 ($13 off) at Amazon

$37 at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $90 ($9 off) at Amazon

$90 at Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for $85 ($15 off) at Amazon

$85 at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $115 ($14 off) at Amazon

$115 at Amazon

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.

ZDNet Recommends

iPad | iPhone | Hardware | Mobility | Smartphones | Tablets
