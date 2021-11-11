Best TV Black Friday deals: $700 off LG 86'', $220 off TCL 55''

In 2021, you don't have to wait for Black Friday to get great TV deals. Everyone is selling top-of-the-line televisions for excellent prices already. That's because, in part, massive global supply chain issues will make it harder than ever to get the TVs you want at a low price. Usually, people like to wait for those door-buster deals. I don't think that's wise this time. If you don't get what's on the shelves today, it may not be there tomorrow. Sure, you can get it on back-order, but the holiday season may long be over before your brand-new 4K TV arrives.

I'm classifying TVs this time around by decent televisions for the money and high-end TVs that are worth the extra cash. My preference is to spend the bucks for the best TV you can buy, but that's me. Your holiday budget may not agree. So that said, let's start with decent televisions for comparatively cheap prices.

Great TVs for not much money.

TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K Roku TV, 2021 Model for $379.99 $220 off TCL is my favorite low-end TV manufacturer. They make good, inexpensive gear. This one is an outstanding value for the money. It's powered by Roku, which is the best online streaming services software. The only caveat is Roku and Google's YouTube TV stream service are fighting with each other. So, if you're a YouTube TV customer, you might want to be wary of any Roku-based TV. They'll work it out eventually… eventually. In the meantime, this TCL model comes with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control; excellent 4K resolution; and four HDMI ports. You can connect to it with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet. Amazon is making it available for only $379.99. That's a savings of over $220. An older model, the 55-inch TCL 55S21 4K TV, with much the same features, is supposed to be available from Walmart for a mere $228. That's a steal, but I'm having trouble finding it. May you have better luck than I did.

INSIGNIA NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV $489.99 $210 off INSIGNIA, a Best Buy house brand, makes good, solid electronics. No one may ever award them a blue ribbon, but they deliver the 4K goods for a reasonable price. This 2020 65-inch 4K TV is available for only $489.99 from both Best Buy and Amazon. That's more than $200 less than its $699.99 MSRP. It has all the essential features: Three HDMI ports, 4K resolution, built-in streaming services including Hulu and Netflix, and a voice remote via Alexa thanks to its Amazon Fire operating system. And, if like me, you want to actually see a TV in real life before shelling out hard cash, it's available at most Best Buy stores. This is a good TV for a good price considering what you're getting.

Great TVs for the money.

LG 86" Class - NANO85 Series - 4K UHD TV for $1,999.99 $700 off, plus a $200 Costco gift card Do you want a seriously good TV and you've got a home theater that needs an 86" screen? Then my friend, look no further than this LG model. Now, this is not--I repeat not--an OLED model. But, even though it has "only" an LED display, it's still darn good. It uses webOS for its operating system. For my money, it's a race between Roku and webOS for the best built-in streaming software platform. The 4K display is great; it comes with four HDMI ports and all three main ways to hook it up to your network: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth. From Costco, all this TV goodness comes with a $700 discount and a $200 Costco Shop card. Add it all up and it will cost you $1,999.99. Yes, that's a lot of money, but good luck finding a screen of this size and quality for a price like this.

SAMSUNG 65" Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,697.99 $1,600 off A few months ago, this outstanding Samsung TV would have cost you a cool $3,299.95. Today, from Walmart, you can get it for just $1,697.99. No, that's not a typo. That's a great deal. For that, you get an outstanding QLED 4K display. To me, LG's OLED screens with their untouchable blacks are still the best screens, but QLED gives it a run for your money. It also comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet; great audio, and an outstanding value for the money.

