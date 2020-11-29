Best Buy Cyber Monday deals: Galaxy Book, Chromebooks, more

If you procrastinated or otherwise avoided Best Buy on Black Friday, there's good news: Many of its deals are continuing right through Cyber Monday. The retailer isn't resting on those laurels, though, as it adds more deals to the sale, so make sure to check out the full list below.
HP 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook for $129
$170 off
This is one of the cheapest laptop deals we've seen announced so far for Cyber Monday 2020, but it offers a little more than the typical bargain basement Chromebook. While most of its specs are typical (Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage), getting a 14-inch touchscreen display for under $150 is not, which could appeal to kids used to touch interfaces on phones and tablets.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Laptop for $649.99
$200 off
We first saw this ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop at CES in January, where the stylish Samsung turned heads as a competitor to Microsoft's Surface laptops. At just 2.6 pounds, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha still packs an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, and 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen, all now for under $700.
Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 All-in-One Desktop for $549.99
$130 off
While mobile PCs are surging during the pandemic and the resulting boom in working and learning from home, some people still prefer the bigger screen size an all-in-one PC can provide. For them, this Lenovo desktop deal provides a 24-inch full HD touchscreen to aid productivity, along with a capable AMD Ryzen 3200GE quad-core processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $599
$360 off
If you want to grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as cheaply as possible, this is a great option. That's because Microsoft is currently selling the base configuration (Intel Core i3 chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen) for $749.99, and Best Buy even bundles a type cover so you can use it like a proper laptop. Better still, this deal is available right now, so no need to wait until later in November to score it.
HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $449.99
$250 off
If the gamer in your life prefers the PC to a console, this deal on an entry-level HP gaming laptop is a better (and even slightly cheaper) gift option than a new PlayStation 5. It features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, as well as an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H six-core processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, and 15.6-inch full HD display, so it can handle the needs of your budding PC gamer.
More Cyber Monday 2020 deals
There are plenty of other noteworthy Best Buy deals worth checking out, including:
Apple
- Apple iPad Pro tablet (128GB) for $729.99 ($70 off)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Apple AirPods for $119.99 ($40 off)
Desktops
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master gaming desktop for $499.99 ($100 off)
- HP M01-F0134 desktop for $529.99 ($270 off)
- HP Pavilion 24-inch all-in-one PC for $699.99 ($200 off)
- iBuyPower gaming desktop for $579.99 ($150 off)
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 for $179 ($100 off)
- HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $149 ($70 off)
- HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $379.99 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $799.99 ($200 off)
Laptops
- HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop for $799.99 ($200 off)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for $1,199.99 ($250 off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 laptop for $999.99 ($300 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop for $119.99 ($110 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch touchscreen laptop for $349.99 ($250 off)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop for $499.99 ($250 off)
