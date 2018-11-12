Best Staples Black Friday 2018 deals: PC sales include $150 Chromebook

Potential PC buyers are starting to get more options to consider if they plan to purchase a new system during the upcoming Black Friday shopping weekend. In addition to Dell's Black Friday ad, we've also seen ads leaked from Costco and BJs Wholesale Club -- even Walmart -- with laptop and desktop deals. Now Staples has released its Black Friday plans, complete with a whole new slate of specials to mull over.

The office superstore has to make up with breadth for being unable to offer prices as dirt cheap as other retailers. For instance, its cheapest Chromebook special is a $149.99 HP with Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and 11.6-inch screen -- $50 more than the Samsung Chromebook Walmart is offering. It does have a 14-inch Acer Chromebook on sale, however, for $199.99 if you desire a bigger screen.

But not everyone wants the lowest-priced system, and for those who need more -- be it RAM, storage, processing power, or better display -- Staples has some intriguing options. For instance, for under $400, there's an HP Pavilion laptop with Core i5, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 14-inch display for $369.99, or for the same price, a Pavilion desktop tower with a Core i5 and terabyte hard drive but with 12 gigs of memory. For $499.99, you can step up to a Pavilion notebook with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of Intel Optane memory to complement the terabyte hard drive, and a 15.6-inch full HD display.

Not many laptops have adopted AMD's Ryzen mobile chips yet, but Staples does have a couple of them as part of its Black Friday plans. There's a 15.6-inch Acer Aspire with Ryzen 3 processor, 5 gigs of RAM, and terabyte hard drive for $319.99, and a Lenovo 330s that includes a Ryzen 7, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 15.6-inch full HD screen for $469.99.

If you prefer the flexibility of a 2-in-1 portable, there's an Acer 13.3-inch Chromebook with MediaTek processor, 4 gigs of RAM, and 32 gigs of storage for $309.99, or a Core i3-based Acer Spin 3 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen, and integrated Amazon Alexa for $469.99. Fore more power (and cash), there's an HP Pavilion x360 with Core i7, 8GB of memory, terabyte hard drive, and 15.6-inch full HD touch-enabled display for $729.99.

