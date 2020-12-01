Best Cyber Week 2020 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Cyber Monday is here, which means you're probably already getting inundated with information about the best deals.
Back in the old days, it was easier to keep track of the sales. You'd see Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads from major retailers detailing their plan and you'd circle the biggest "doorbuster" deals of the season.
Now, in 2020, things are a bit different. Retail ads start leaking out in October for "early Black Friday sales," and almost all the biggest discounts can be snagged online. Heck, even retailer ad scans are online. That means, while you run the risk of being digitally overloaded, it's now easier than ever for you to successfully master the holiday shopping season.
With that said, we're rounding up the best deals for professionals and remote workers and listing all the retailer ads and sale hubs -- all with the goal of making sure you get nearly everything on your Christmas list at a discount. Good luck!
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Save $49
The Apple Watch SE is all-new for 2020. It carries a lot of the same features as the Series 6, though it doesn't offer an always-on display, ECG functionality, or oxygen saturation measurements. The 40mm and 44mm models now cost $279 and $309, respectively, as part of an early Black Friday deal at Walmart.$329 at Walmart
Apple AirPods (second generation)
Save $69
Amazon is offering Apple's wireless earbuds at the lowest price ever. Better grab this early deal now, because it wouldn't surprise us if it went out of stock before Black Friday actually arrives.$109 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga C940
Save $291
The Lenovo Yoga C940, a premium two-in-one with an all-metal design and a touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees, is on sale at Amazon as part of an early deal. It includes an active pen, a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory.$1,268 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones
Save $100
Bose's over-the-ear noise-canceling cans are often on sale, but this is one of the lowest prices we've seen so far. They're wireless and offer three levels of noise cancellation, plus support for Alexa.$199 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Save $65
It's not even Black Friday yet, and Amazon is already shaving 20% off the retail price of its Echo Show 8, the larger version of the Echo Show 5. Considering Amazon just held Prime Day last month, we're not sure many Amazon devices will be on sale this holiday season, so best hop on this deal while it's available.$64 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$80 off
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the top of the line model of the video doorbell. It comes with built-in motion detection and lets you talk to whoever is at your front door in crystal clear 1080p HD.$169 at Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
$70 off
Amazon's top tablet option is the Fire HD 10. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display along with 32GB of storage. If you're looking for an inexpensive productivity and entertainment device, look no further. It even comes with Alexa.$80 at Amazon
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini indoor security camera
$75 off
This bundle includes the Echo Show 5 smart display and the Blink Mini indoor security camera. These two usually cost $125, so you're saving $75 and you can use them together to secure your home or office.$50 at Amazon
Google Nest Hub
$40 off
This smart display from Google is designed to work as a command hub for all of your smart home devices, but works just as well serving up recipes in the kitchen or playing music anywhere in your home.$49 at Walmart
Acer Chromebook 314
$30 off
This Chromebook from Acer is a great budget laptop. It has a 14-inch display and runs on a Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core Processor. It also has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.$200 at BJ's
When is Cyber Monday 2020?
Black Friday 2020 landed on Friday, Nov. 27, while Cyber Monday is Nov. 30. Usually, Black Friday sales last the entire weekend and throughout "Cyber Monday Week." In fact, many of them start weeks before Black Friday and go straight into December.
Where are the best sales?
Here are links to Cyber Monday sale hubs and ad scans from all the major retailers and vendors.
Amazon
Check out Amazon's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 bundle for $149 ($140 off)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation) for $29 ($21 off)
- Blink Outdoor Camera Kits are up to $130 off
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $59.99 ($40 off)
- Eero 6 Wi-Fi system for $223 ($50 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29 ($20 off)
Best Buy
Check out Best Buy's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the top business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Best Buy Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Samsung Galaxy Flex Alpha 2-in-1 laptop for $649 ($200 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 for $179 ($100 off)
- HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $149 ($70 off)
B&H
Check out B&H's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.
BJ's
Check out BJ's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related BJ's Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Acer Chromebook 314 CB314-1H-C66Z for $199.99 ($30 off)
- Apple Airpods Pro earbuds for $199.99 ($50 off)
- HP 14-fq0057nr Touchscreen Notebook $219.99 ($40 off)
- Acer Aspire C24-963-UJ11 desktop for $499.99 ($50 off)
Costco
Check out Costco's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Costco Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle for $1,250 ($300 off)
- HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $299 ($100 off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $349.99 ($200 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 laptop for $549.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet for $89.99 ($50 off)
- Dell XPS 13 touch laptop for $1,599.99 ($400 off)
- LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,149.99 ($250 off)
Dell
Check out Dell's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Dell Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Dell Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one PC for $599.99 ($150 off)
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop for $949.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet (S Pen included) for $249.99 ($100 off)
- Dell Latitude 3510 laptop for $809 ($346.71 off)
- Dell G5 15 gaming laptop for $1,349.99 ($190 off)
Google Store
Check out Google Store's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We listed a few of the highlights below.
- Google Nest Hub for $50 ($40 off)
- Google Home Max for $150 ($150 off)
- Google Pixel 5 for $650 ($50 off)
HP
Check out HP's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related HP Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- HP All-in-One 22-df0120m desktop for $449.99 ($100 off)
- HP Envy x360 15t-ed100 2-in-1 laptop for $599.99 ($270 off)
- HP 15z-ef100 laptop for $329.99 ($50 off)
- HP Omen 30L GT13-0280z desktop for $999.99 ($100 off)
- HP 14z-dk100 laptop for $279.99 ($80 off)
- HP x360 14-ca0065nr Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop for $399.99 ($150 off)
- HP Envy x360 15z-ee000 2-in-1 laptop for $599.99 ($50 off)
- HP 17t-by400 laptop for $669.99 ($80 off)
Lenovo
Check out Lenovo's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Lenovo Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop for $399.99 ($820 off)
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant for $148.99 ($90 off)
Lowe's
Check out Lowe's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We listed a few of the highlights below.
- Amazon Echo (3rd Generation) For $19 ($21 off)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for $100 ($30 off)
- Google Nest Mini for $18 ($30 off)
- SimpliSafe Home Security System for $150 ($30 off)
Microsoft
Check out Microsoft's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Microsoft Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle for $599.99 ($200 off)
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 for $1,299.99 ($300 off)
- $200 off Microsoft Surface Duo
- HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset for $599.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Office Bundle for $149.99 ($80 off)
Newegg
Check out Newegg's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Newegg Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-56DJ laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
- Asus ZenBook 14 UM425IA-NH74 laptop for $849.99 ($40 off)
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13-inch laptop for $649.99 ($200 off)
- HP Pavilion 15-dq1020nr laptop for $699.99 ($300 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 desktop for $299.99 ($150 off)
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme 9998 desktop for $699.99 ($150 off)
- ABS Master gaming desktop for $869.99 ($80 off)
- MSI GL65 Leopard 10SCSR-070 gaming laptop for $999.99 ($100 off)
Office Depot
Check out Office Depot's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Office Depot Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Canon imageCLASS MF113w laser all-in-one printer for $89.99 ($40 off)
- WorkPro 60-inch Electric Height-Adjustable Standing Desk for $499.99 ($100 off)
- LG 32MN530NP-B 31.5-inch monitor for $129.99 ($0 off)
Sam's Club
Check out Sam's Club's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We listed a few of the highlights below.
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera and Solar Panel Bundle for $180 ($80 off)
- Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker for $90 ($50 off)
- iRobot Roomba E5 for $230 ($50 off)
- Garmin Fenix 5 Plus GPS Smartwatch for $330 ($70 off)
Staples
Check out Staples' US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Staples Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 ($45 off)
- HP Slim S01-pF1016 desktop for $379.99 ($100 off)
- HP Pavilion TP01-1026 desktop for $459.99 ($90 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IML05 laptop for $499.99 ($50 off)
Target
Check out Target's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We listed a few of the highlights below.
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $130 ($50 off)
- Amazon Echo (4th Generation) for $70 ($30 off)
- TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV for $230 ($170 off)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $211 ($68 off)
Walmart
Check out Walmart's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available. We also rounded up some of the best business, SMB, remote work, and office-related Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deals here and listed a few of the highlights below.
- Google Nest Hub for $49.98 ($40 off)
- Lenovo Smart Clock for $25 ($25 off)
- MSI GF65 gaming laptop for $799 ($180 off)
- Apple iPad 32GB (latest model) for $299 ($30 off)
- Acer Chromebook 311 laptop for $169 ($60 off)
- Gateway GWTN141-2GR laptop for $369 ($130 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $119 ($60 off)
- HP OfficeJet 5222 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer for $39 ($60 off)
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Android tablet for $59 ($40 off)
- HP Pavilion 15-eh0090wm laptop for $379 ($160 off)
Looking for gift ideas?
Check out ZDNet's top choices for technology gifts, gadgets, and accessories in this holiday 2020 guide.
