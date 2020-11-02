ZDNet Holiday Gift Guide 2020

× jonas-leupe-hawvqhpwcjs-unsplash.jpg

All year, our expert reviewers scour the internet to find the top technology products and services for our business audience. Now that the holiday shopping season is here, we're recommending what would make great gifts.

Top tech gift ideas for the holidays in 2020

Here's a look at ZDNet's top choices for technology gifts, gadgets, and accessories.

Home office tech that every remote worker wants

It's clear working from home and remote teaching is going to be around for a while, so it's time to help friends and loved one's get settled into their home offices. Even though we've had a few months to prepare, there's sure to be something that a new remote worker needs. Here, you'll find a wide range of gift ideas for any remote worker.

Inexpensive tech and gadgets for under $100

Christmas is fast approaching, and due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many of us will be tightening our belts this year. However, you don't need to spend a fortune over 2020's holiday season while gift-giving, with the huge range of tech gadgets and accessories on the market -- ranging from smart home devices to gadgets that make working from home slightly easier -- that come in at an affordable price.

Tech gear to help you stay connected

Instead of sitting around this holiday season wishing you could spend time with your friends and family members, take the time to find gifts that help you stay connected. These are some of our top picks for tech gifts that will help you stay connected this holiday season.

Additional tech gifts to consider

Here are a few of our "best of" roundups -- which highlight all the top tech you can buy right now:

Audio products

Best noise-canceling headphones: Plantronics, Jabra, Logitech, and more

A comfortable, noise-canceling headset is more important than ever in the age of remote work. Here are our top picks.

Why buy AirPods? Great earbuds don't have to cost $250

Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro have become synonymous with quality earbuds, but you can grab the high-quality Soundcore Life Dot 2 earbuds for under $50.

Best streaming music services: Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and more alternatives

Free is nice, but these music services are absolutely worth paying for. Each one offers ad-free streaming for paid subscribers, plus the ability to save content for offline listening and stream any song or album on demand.

Mobile devices

5G almost cheap: The best affordable 5G phones between $400 and $700

The Google Pixel 4A 5G ups the ante for mid-range 5G smartphone devices made by Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and LG. Here's a look at your options.

The 10 best smartphones of 2020: Samsung's Note 20 tops the list

5G is still in its infancy in the US, but low-, mid-, and high-band networks are available from all major carriers. It's not the only reason to consider our top picks, but 5G support is one reason to buy a phone and be confident keeping it for two or three years.

Best Android tablets: Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy and Amazon Fire tablets

There may not be a long list of Android tablets available, but you do have options.

Home office

Which Amazon Echo to buy? How to pick the best Alexa device for your needs

Amazon now has an entire army of Echo devices. Some listen to you. Some also watch you. Which should you choose? We help you decide.

Best home office furniture and tech: Herman Miller chair, LG UltraWide monitor, and more

If you're setting up a home office or you've decided to upgrade your current home office for full-time work, we have great suggestions for you. We're not holding back on price in this list, but we're not going crazy either. All our suggestions are meant for a more functional, more productive work experience.

Computers and peripherals

Best keyboards: From mechanical to minimal, the top options compared

Finding yourself spending more time working from your home office? Time to kit it out with quality keyboards so you can get more work done in less time while also keeping your joints -- especially wrists and shoulders -- healthy.

Best cheap laptops for under $350: Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Pick of the best $350-or-less budget laptops and convertibles.

The best Chromebooks you can buy, from budget to rugged to Pixelbook Go

Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. These Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery lives.

