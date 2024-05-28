'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
125+ of the best Memorial Day deals you can still shop right now
Memorial Day may be over, but you can still snag some top deals (or prices that rival those of Black Friday) on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets to lawn and outdoor gear and more.
Major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are still flexing all the seasonal savings, and as a tech editor who constantly covers sale events, now is a great time to pick up products for summer, back-to-school, and beyond.
Also: The best lawn and garden deals you can shop after Memorial Day
The experts at ZDNET and I rounded up the best lingering Memorial Day 2024 deals so you can get the most savings, even after the holiday. I keep my eyes peeled for savings on top products backed by ZDNET testing, discounts greater than 20% off, and products that don't frequently see a sale, and I consider your buying options as if I were purchasing every item on this list myself. We only recommend products that are worth your cash.
Rest assured, this isn't my first deals rodeo, either. I've covered Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Week, and more, so trust me, I know a good (still live) deal when I see one. I'll update this list today with all the best deals following this Memorial Day.
The best Memorial Day 2024 deals still live
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: $1,400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Meta Quest 2: $199 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Bluetti EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Powerstation: $1,099 (save $300 at Amazon, plus 12% with code 6DFDH8K8)
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 83% off, plus three months free (save at Surfshark) ZDNET's pick for best value VPN
- NordVPN: Up to 71% off, plus three months free (save at NordVPN) ZDNET's pick for best travel VPN
- Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Costco Shop Card: $60 (save $20 via StackSocial)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV: $1,896 (save $1,103 at Walmart)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro: $25 (save $174 at StackSocial)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $349 (save $121 at Amazon)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker: $50 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Babbel Lifetime Language Learning Subscription: $140 (save $459 at StackSocial)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB: $399 (save $170 at Walmart)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $400 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack): $79 (save $20 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $329 (save $70 at Walmart)
My personal favorite Memorial Day deals still live
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $95 (save $55 at Amazon) ZDNET tested
- NEW Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones: $150 (save $50 at Amazon) ZDNET tested
- Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Gift Card: $60 (save $20 at StackSocial) ZDNET tested
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and get a 50-inch Cyrstal UHD 4K TV for Free: ($380 value)
- Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds: $199 (save $80 at Best Buy) ZDNET tested
- Anker Magnetic Battery Pack mAh 5,000 + Stand: $35 (save $35 at Amazon) ZDNET tested
The best Memorial Day tech deals still live
- JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker: $140 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $189 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Gaming Hub + Projector: $600 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Sony SRS-XE200 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $98 (save $32 at Amazon)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $95 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $430 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: $200 (save $80 at Amazon)
- LG UltraGear 34-inch OLED Curved Monitor: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Apple Pencil 2nd Gen: $79 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: $210 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Watch: $180 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar: $400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Shure SM7dB: $449 (save $175 at Amazon)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth speaker: $249 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch curved monitor: $1700 (save $800 at Amazon)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system: $170 (save $110 at Amazon)
Also: Want a smartwatch for summer? The Apple Watch Series 9 is $70 off now
The best Memorial Day TV deals still live
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- LG 43-inch UR9000 LED 4K Smart TV: $260 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV: $3,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K Smart Tizen TV: $400 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $34 (save $15 at Walmart)
- Sony 50-inch Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: $600 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Hisense U6H 58-inch: $350 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung 75-inch QN85C: $1498 (save $1000 at Amazon)
- Sony Bravia X90L 75-inch: $1498 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Sony X80K 55-inch: $548 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Sony Bravia A80L OLED 65-inch: $1698 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung QN90C 55-inch: $998 (save $1000 at Amazon)
- Hisense U76 100-inch: $2300 (save $2700 at Best Buy)
- Epson LS800 4K ultra short throw laser projector: $3000 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Q70D 65-inch: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- LG C3 OLED 83-inch: $3500 (save $800 at Best Buy)
- Hisense U8K 100-inch: $3300 (save $1700 at Best Buy)
The best Memorial Day laptop deals still live
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 Laptop: $1,000 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- MSI 16-inch Prestige 16 AI Evo Laptop: $2,149 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $369 (save $130 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 AMOLED: $1400 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- HP Spectre 2-in-1 OLED: $1000 (save $630 at Best Buy)
The best Memorial Day iPad deals still live
- iPad 10th Gen 64GB, Blue: $329 (save $20 at B&H Photo)
- iPad Air 10.9-inch (2022) 64GB: $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for iPad 10.2-inches (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $119 (save $31 at Best Buy)
- Speck Balance Folio Case for iPad 10.2-inches (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $27 (save $18 at Best Buy)
- iPad Air 10.9-inch 5th gen M1: $550 (save $200 at Best Buy)
The best Memorial Day headphone deals still live
- NEW Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones with AppleCare+: $179 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones: $150 (save $49 at Walmart)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $129 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $320 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $248 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $248 (save $52 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $38 (save $22 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $89 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 8 Earbuds: $150 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Sony LinkBuds S: $128 (save $72 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Buds+: $130 (save $40 at Amazon)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: $175 (save $75 at Amazon, Flash deal)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear: $300 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless earbuds: $180 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- JBL Tour Pro Plus: $100 (save $100 at Best Buy)
The best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals still live
- Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum: $401 (save $199 with coupon at Amazon)
- Shark AI Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $249 at Amazon)
- Shark AV2310AE Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q8 Max Robot Vacuum: $430 (save $170 with coupon at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $450 (save $280 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $441 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $600 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $430 (save $370 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum: $400 (save $200 with coupon at Amazon)
Also: The Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Mop is 45% off for Memorial Day
The best Memorial Day home deals still live
- Bluetti AC180 Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel: $879 (save $719 at Amazon)
- Evie LED Smart Light Strip: $50 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Eufy Security Battery Video Doorbell Kit: $70 (save $30 with coupon at Amazon)
- Intex Durabeam Self-inflating Queen Air Mattress with Headboard: $76 (save $56 at Amazon)
- Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: $580 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: $300 (save $120 at Walmart)
- Bissell Little Green Cordless Carpet Cleaner: $150 (save $50 at Bissell)
- Arctic King Mini Fridge: $129 (save $69 at Walmart)
- Dewalt 20V Cordless Drill Kit: $139 (save $100 at Amazon)
Also: The best video doorbell for Ring fans is just $120 for a limited time
The best Memorial Day outdoor deals still live
- Blackstone 17-inch Propane Griddle: $179 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Traeger Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: $600 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Hart 80V 30-inch riding mower: $2997 (save $501 at Walmart)
- Wybot robot pool cleaner: $437 (save $263)
- Craftsman 3100PSA 2.4GPM gas pressure washer: $299 (save $60 at Lowe's)
- Toro TimeCutter 60-inch gas zero turn riding mower: $4399 (save $500 at Lowe's)
- Kobalt 80V 21-inch push mower: $499 (save $200 at Lowe's)
- LoCo Cookers propane griddle grill: $350 (save $450 at Lowe's)
The best Memorial Day deals under $25 still live
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $23 (save $5 at Amazon)
- Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera: $25 (save $5 at Amazon)
- Pelican Marine IP86 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2-Pack): $21 (save $9 at Amazon)
- Amazon Basics 16-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries: $16.24 (save $6.62 at Amazon)
How did we choose these Memorial Day deals?
As a member of ZDNET, I only write about deals myself or a team member would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. I looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
I also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals I recommend. These recommendations may also be based on my own testing (or testing by another ZDNET expert) -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 27, 2024. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long, and even days ahead of the holiday.