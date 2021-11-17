Best Microsoft Black Friday deals: $400 off Surface Pro 7, $200 off Surface Laptop Go

Black Friday is just a week away but deals on Microsoft's Surface and office products have already begun. A search through the catalogs of Amazon and Best Buy, for example, reels in hundreds of dollars in savings on Microsoft laptops, 2-in-1s, computer peripherals, and more. So if you're in the market for some new tech, check out these early Black Friday deals on Microsoft's latest and greatest. Be sure to stick around all Black Friday week as Microsoft will be releasing new promotions throughout.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB) for $1,099.99
$400 off
The Surface Pro 7 is not the latest of Microsoft's Pro line, but it offers a timeless 2-in-1 design with specs that compete against today's high-end computers. Those specs, including an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of memory, paired with Best Buy's Black Friday $400 discount, makes the Surface Pro 7 a very compelling offer.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) for $699.99
$200 off
If the above configuration is a little too overkill for you, Best Buy also has the lesser Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB memory, model on sale for $699.99 ($200 off). You're not saving as much money, but still getting the same hardware as the aforementioned entry. That includes the irresistible soft-touch keyboard of the Surface Pro line and a wide 12.3-inch touch screen display.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) for $699.99
$200 off
Stepping away from 2-in-1 land, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go makes for an excellent, no-frills laptop. And now, the Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB memory, model can be yours for just $699.99 ($200 off). Typically with these "affordable" laptops, manufacturers like to cut costs by using cheaper materials -- but that can't be said about this one. In fact, the sleek, ultra-light design of the Surface Laptop Go gives it a rather elegant appeal.
Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $24.99
$25 off
For a Bluetooth-enabled mouse that provides all the grip you need for eight hour work sessions, look no further. Amazon has Microsoft's Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse listing at a 50% discount, or $24.99. It's not as fancy as the gaming mice of Logitech and Razer, but comes with a slew of essential features, like side keys and a comfortable shell design.
Xbox Game Pass for PC for $1
$29 off a three-month subscription
No, the headline isn't a typo. Microsoft is currently offering a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. The catch? The game pass only works on PC (not mobile or consoles) and is only applicable to first time users of the service -- nothing creating a new account can't fix. For the $1, you gain access to over 100 titles including Fallout, Forza Horizon 4, Halo Wars, and more. The titles are not the newest but enough to keep you busy for the three months, or potentially longer if you're sold on cloud gaming.
Deals coming soon
Save up to $600 on select PCs
Starting Nov. 19
Starting this Friday, you can expect up to $600 on select PCs that the Microsoft has to offer. That includes laptops, tablets, 2-in-1s, and more.
Save up to $150 on select Surface Go 2 models
Starting Nov. 19
A compact 2-in-1 for remote workers and mobile pros, the Surface Go 2 is slated for a $150 price drop come November 19 on the Microsoft website. Note that the discount will be applicable to select models. I remain hopeful for a $249.99 Surface if Microsoft includes the base model.
Office Home & Student 2021 for $99.99
$50 off starting Nov. 25
The quintessential Office Home & Student suite will go on sale for $99.99 ($50 off) starting November 25. That includes all the latest features and tools from Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, for PC or Mac.
As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Microsoft products over the next few weeks. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.
