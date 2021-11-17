Best Microsoft Black Friday deals: $400 off Surface Pro 7, $200 off Surface Laptop Go

Credit: Microsoft

Black Friday is just a week away but deals on Microsoft's Surface and office products have already begun. A search through the catalogs of Amazon and Best Buy, for example, reels in hundreds of dollars in savings on Microsoft laptops, 2-in-1s, computer peripherals, and more. So if you're in the market for some new tech, check out these early Black Friday deals on Microsoft's latest and greatest. Be sure to stick around all Black Friday week as Microsoft will be releasing new promotions throughout.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) for $699.99 $200 off If the above configuration is a little too overkill for you, Best Buy also has the lesser Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB memory, model on sale for $699.99 ($200 off). You're not saving as much money, but still getting the same hardware as the aforementioned entry. That includes the irresistible soft-touch keyboard of the Surface Pro line and a wide 12.3-inch touch screen display.

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $24.99 $25 off For a Bluetooth-enabled mouse that provides all the grip you need for eight hour work sessions, look no further. Amazon has Microsoft's Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse listing at a 50% discount, or $24.99. It's not as fancy as the gaming mice of Logitech and Razer, but comes with a slew of essential features, like side keys and a comfortable shell design.

Xbox Game Pass for PC for $1 $29 off a three-month subscription No, the headline isn't a typo. Microsoft is currently offering a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. The catch? The game pass only works on PC (not mobile or consoles) and is only applicable to first time users of the service -- nothing creating a new account can't fix. For the $1, you gain access to over 100 titles including Fallout, Forza Horizon 4, Halo Wars, and more. The titles are not the newest but enough to keep you busy for the three months, or potentially longer if you're sold on cloud gaming.

Deals coming soon



Office Home & Student 2021 for $99.99 $50 off starting Nov. 25 The quintessential Office Home & Student suite will go on sale for $99.99 ($50 off) starting November 25. That includes all the latest features and tools from Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, for PC or Mac.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Microsoft products over the next few weeks. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.