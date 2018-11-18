Best tablet Black Friday deals: Apple iPad, Amazon Fire, and more

It wasn't so long ago that everyone put a tablet on their holiday gift list, with Black Friday ads giving ample cover space to the latest iPad. Thanks to bigger smart phones and 2-in-1 laptops being able to handle a lot of the tasks we once used tablets for, the market continues its decline. Nonetheless, over 36 million tablets were sold last quarter, with the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface bringing more productivity capabilities to pricier devices, not to mention Amazon dominating the low end of the market.

So though tablet deals may not be as plentiful this Black Friday as they once were, there are still many sales out there if you happen to be in the market for a new slate. Here's a breakdown by manufacturer and retailers.

Apple

Best Buy

Apple iPad mini 4 for $249.99

Up to $100 off the full-sized iPad

Up to $150 off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablets

BJs Wholesale Club

9.7-inch iPad 128GB for $349.99 ($80 off)

Costco

Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad for $249.99 (20 percent off)

9.7-inch iPad 128GB for $349.99 ($80 off)

Target

9.7-inch Apple iPad for $249.99 ($80 off)

Apple iPad mini 4 for $249.99 ($80 off)

Walmart

9.7-inch Apple iPad for $249

Apple iPad mini 4 for $274.99

Amazon

Amazon.com

Fire 7 for $29.99

Fire HD 8 tablet for $49.99 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99 ($50 off)

Best Buy

Fire 7 for $29.99

Fire HD 8 tablet for $49.99

BJs Wholesale Club

Amazon Fire 7 for $29.99

Staples

Amazon Fire 7 for $29.99

Target

Amazon Fire 7 for $29.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99 ($50 off)

Microsoft

Best Buy

12.3-inch Surface Pro 6 with Core m3 for $599

Surface Pro 6 with Core i5 and double RAM and storage for $999 ($330 off)

Costco

Surface Pro 6 bundle with Surface Pen and Surface Type Cover: $800

Microsoft Store

Surface Go base model for $399 ($50 off)

Last-generation Surface Pro bundle for $599 ($310 off)

Surface Pro 6 base version bundle for $799 ($260 off)

Surface Pro 6 with twice the storage for $999 ($330 off)

Top-end Surface Pro 6 for $1,569 ($330 off)

Samsung

BJs Wholesale Club

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch model for $129.99 ($50 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10-inch model for $149.99 ($120 off)

Sam's Club

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch edition for $119.86 ($120 off)

Samsung Online Store

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch model for $289.99 ($110 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch model for $649.99 ($100 off)

Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch edition for $159.99 ($120 off)

Walmart

9.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab E for $129 ($60 off)