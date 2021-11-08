Black Friday 2021: Early deals on smart home gadgets

If you've been thinking about upgrading your home with smart speakers, lights, and cameras, you're not alone. Whether you work in a remote, hybrid, or in-person environment, there's no harm in turning your house into one that is more secure, controllable, and in many cases, energy-saving.

Speaking of saving, this year, you won't have to wait until November 26 to reap the best savings on smart home products. Retailers across the country, including Amazon and Best Buy, have been marking Black Friday-low prices on everyday smart home gadgets since...today! Don't fret if you're late to the early Black Friday extravaganza, we've rounded up the very best deals below so you can spend less time searching and more time shopping.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $24.99 $25 off The Google Nest Mini makes for the perfect smart hub on your bedside or kitchen countertop. Best Buy currently has the gadget listing at half off, or $24.99. For the price, you get built-in Google Assistant, controls to accommodating Nest products, and a reliable smart speaker that blends into any piece of furniture.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for $99.99 $15 off + free Sengled light bulb ($15 value) If you prefer Amazon's smart assistant -- Alexa, then the Echo may be the better smart speaker for you. The 4th-gen Echo is discounted to $99.99 right now and Amazon will throw in a free smart color light bulb. Why the pairing? When connected to the smart hub, you'll be able to control the color and brightness of the light bulb with a simple voice command.

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit for $205 $25 off The Nanoleaf Rhythm makes for the perfect starter kit for music-lovers and those looking to spruce up their entertainment room. Unlike typical wall-sticking light panels, the Rhythm changes colors based on the beat and tune of any song, making for a personal light concert on any surface. It's currently discounted to $205 ($25 off) on Amazon.