Black Friday Apple deals: $59 off AirPods Pro, $499 off MacBook Pro 13-inch

Rarely do we come across deals on Apple's latest offerings -- let alone its products from a year ago. But every November, as Black Friday rolls around, major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy rush to stock up deals on the iPhone-maker's greatest hits, including AirPods and MacBooks. If you've been patient enough to hold your wallet through Apple's onslaught of product launches this fall, then now may be the best time to throw it. Below are the best deals that you can find on Apple products going into Black Friday -- with more to come the week of.

Apple iPhone 13 on Verizon Up to $1,000 off For many, the iPhone 13 is the Goldilocks of the Apple's latest smartphone lineup. It has a reliable camera system, strong performance (thanks to Apple's A15 Bionic processor), and all the 5G connectivity you'll need for the foreseeable future. Verizon is currently running a deal for new and existing customers which offers up to $800 off on the iPhone 13 when you trade-in an eligible device, and on an eligible unlimited data plan. For new customers switching over, the carrier will even throw in a gift card worth up to $1,000.

Apple MacBook Pro 13'' (2020, 16GB RAM, 1TB) for $1,499.99 $500 off The MacBook Pro 13'' (2020) doesn't have Apple's latest M1 chip baked in, but still performs like a champ for business and casual users alike. It features a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, making for a configuration that will surely accomplish any task you throw at it. While supplies last, Amazon has the MacBook in Space Gray for $1,499.99 ($500 off).

Apple 21.5'' iMac with Retina 4K for $999.99 $500 off If you're eyeing a reliable MacOS-powered computer this holiday season, then the 21.5'' iMac with 4K may be your best bet. Coming with 256GB of SSD and an Intel Core i5, the all-in-one computer can be yours for only $999 ($500 off) this early Black Friday.

Apple iPad Air (2020, 10.9-inch, 64GB) for $569.98 $29 off Coming in a splash of pastel colors and a new lightweight design, the Apple iPad Air (2020) is being discounted on Amazon to $569.98 ($29 off). For the price, you get a portable and easy-to-carry 10.9-inch tablet, all the iPadOS fix-ins, and a marriage of hardware and software that is designed for work and play.

Apple Watch Series 5 with Milanese Loop for $459 $290 off The stainless steel Apple Watch with Milanese Loop typically costs a premium. If you can settle for fewer fitness tracking features and an older design, the Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) is still a reliable and fashionable timepiece. It currently sells for $459 ($290 off) on Amazon.

Apple HomePod mini bundle for $149.97 $25 off The Apple HomePod mini is not the cheapest smart speaker out there, but a great companion for current and soon-to-be Apple users. Currently, Best Buy has the hub on sale for $149.97. If you're asking why the price is $50 more than the HomePod mini's retail price of $99, that's because Best Buy is throwing in 2 sets of Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED lightstrips (value of $75). Buying the set saves you $25 and makes for a hands-free light show at home.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Apple products over the next few weeks. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.