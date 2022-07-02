/>
Boost your IT skills with a Windows PowerShell bootcamp for $20

These 6 courses can teach anyone to automate tasks through PowerShell for Windows and beyond.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Education is key if you're hoping to land an IT job or move up in the career you already have. Every new programming skill you learn is an asset to your resume, and there are many languages to learn. But before you go diving into JavaScript or Python, don't forget one of the most versatile platforms for IT professionals: PowerShell.

It's not just for Windows anymore, and the more you know about it, the more you can do, both with your own devices and with company servers. Looking for a great way to get up to speed? You might want to consider the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle at just $19.99.

In many ways, PowerShell is the ideal introduction to object-oriented coding in general. The six courses in this bundle are taught by IT professional Vijay Saini. He brings a vast experience in systems deployment to bear in his curriculum but keeps things light and easy to understand, even for complete newcomers.

Saini's intro classes last about an hour, but in that time you can learn PowerShell's basic commands and see how it can work in virtually any operating system. Whether you're a systems admin or a frontline IT tech, the scripts you write can save you hours of work.

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle

 $19.99 at ZDNet Academy

Once you get the fundamentals down, you can delve into more advanced techniques in the intermediate courses. From active directory management to validation reports, you'll be able to streamline any network. There's even a course on how to automate a graphic user interface with PowerShell and Python.

Each course in the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle comes with a certificate of completion, and it's all now on sale for $19.99 or $3.33 per course.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

