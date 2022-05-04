Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn Python programming at your own pace with these $39 courses

Python is easy to learn and in high demand.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Python is one of the easiest programming languages to learn, and it is also one of the most in-demand. That means learning it could help you land a role at a tech company. Now you can learn Python from scratch and continue into intermediate skills with the Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle.

Complete beginners can start with the comprehensive Learn "Python Programming From A-Z," which covers Python from the very basics and explains how to get a position as a Python programmer without a college degree. Then, proceed to "Introduction to Python Programming" to practice the fundamentals and learn more about data structures and visualizations. The more you practice, the better you'll get, and "Discover Python Programming with Hands-On Bootcamp" thoroughly covers Python 3 and provides exercises to boost your progress.

In "Python Programming Bible: Networking, Email, GUI, XML, CGI," other Python applications, coding semantics, and more are covered. Now you're ready for "Intermediate Python for Next Level Programming Expertise," which discusses essential tools to help you do things like track down bugs and build on top of the skills you already have.

Companies prefer employees whose code is well-structured and easy for others to understand. In "Learn How to Make a Python ReportLab," you'll learn how to use ReportLab to generate professional-looking PDFs dynamically. This course is a student favorite, and it's currently rated 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle

$39 at ZDNet Academy

These courses are presented by SkillSuccess, a leading provider of over 2,000 online courses in the e-learning marketplace, curated for categories from tech to business and lifestyle. They've been featured on Entrepreneur, CNN, and more.

Not only can Python skills qualify you for well-paid positions, but they are also well-suited to remote work. You can get started with the Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle, on sale today for only $39.

