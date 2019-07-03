'Budget' MacBook Pro refresh incoming

It appears that Apple is getting ready to release a new MacBook Pro, according to FCC filings.

The filings, which are no longer available but were picked up by several eagle-eyed tech sites, refer to a laptop with the model number A2159, which lines up with a filing Apple made with the Eurasian Economic Commission database.

The filing indicates that this laptop has a 13-inch display and it has the same dimensions and power rating as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

All this points to this being an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar. But given that the power ratings and dimensions and unchanged, it seems that this is a minor refresh as opposed to a major revamp.

There's also a rumor that Apple is planning to drop a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but I would be surprised if that drops this year, and I feel this is something that's likely to wait until the next major MacBook Pro refresh (if at all).

I would expect this new 13-inch MacBook to be unveiled soon, possibly as part of a back to school push by Apple, or maybe in the fall, to coincide with the release of macOS Catalina.

Are you interested in a 'budget' MacBook Pro? Let me know below!

