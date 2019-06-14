Apple could release more new MacBooks this year

Apple has just updated the MacBook Pro line, adding 8-core Intel Core i9 processors and an updated keyboard to the line, and unveiled the monstrous new Mac Pro. But it seems Apple could be planning on rolling out more new MacBooks later this year.

Must read: How to protect your Google Account with the Advanced Protection Program

MacRumors spotted that Apple had filed several new "portable" Mac models with the Eurasian Economic Commission database – A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251.

These filings are quite a reliable indicator that new products are incoming.

There's still a lot of MacBooks in Apple's line up that are in need of a refresh, from the 12-inch MacBook (which is pretty long in the tooth), and the 12-inch MacBook Air (which is not that old), along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

There's also a rumor that Apple is planning to drop a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but I would be surprised if that drops this year, and I feel this is something that's likely to wait until the next MacBook Pro refresh (if at all).

I would expect these new MacBooks to be unveiled soon, probably as part of a back to school push by Apple, or maybe in the fall, to coincide with the release of macOS Catalina.

Holding out for a new MacBook? Let me know below!

See also: