Buy two amazing dual wide-angle 4K camera drones for the price of one

If you have two drones with all the essential photography features, you can shoot footage with one while the other one charges.

 StackCommerce

Sure, getting your hands on a wide-angle dual-camera drone is pretty awesome, but you know what's even better? Buying two for the price of one! And that's precisely the bargain that the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle delivers: an impressive black Alpha Z PRO and stunning silver Flying Fox.

Each drone has a 4K front camera plus a 720P bottom camera. They also come packed with features. For example, one-key return lets them find their way home, while headless mode enables you to fly them without first adjusting their positions. Meanwhile, altitude hold mode keeps these drones stable so you can capture high-definition footage and gorgeous shots from above.

Of course, there's plenty more. In addition to WiFi connectivity, remote control and a host of other features, both drones have 4-channel mode. This means each one can ascend, descend, move in cardinal directions and even perform 360-degree rolls.

Naturally, there are a few differences between the two drones. With two-finger photography and gesture control, the Flying Fox allows you to record videos and take photos with only hand gestures. And though they are both controllable within a range of 260 to 300 feet, the Flying Fox is capable of 20 feet more. The Flying Fox also has three flight speeds, folding arms, and slightly more wide-angle coverage.

Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle

$174.99 at ZDNet Academy

There's still plenty to love about the Alpha Z Pro, though. TNW shares, "With sturdy construction, a host of cool flying features and a gorgeous 4K camera, the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z is a stellar addition to any drone fleet."

Don't pass up this chance to buy two drones for the price of one. The regular MSRP for both the Alpha Z PRO and the Flying Fox is $398, but the bundle discounts them by 56%, so you only pay $174.99 for the two.

