CES 2019: Yubico launches Security Key NFC, and offers preview of YubiKey for Lightning for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Yubico brings us one step closer to a passwordless future by introducing the new Security Key NFC, as well as offering a preview of a YubiKey key designed with a Lightning connector for use with iPhones and iPads.

The Security Key NFC takes Yubico's existing blue Security Key and adds NFC to it to make it more flexible, allowing for both USB-A interface two-factor authentication and adding tap-and-go functionality to the same key.

As with other Yubico YubiKeys, the Security Key NFC works out-of-the-box with hundreds of websites, services and applications including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, a growing list of password managers, and additional FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F compatible services.

The Security Key NFC supports authentication for FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F services on computers and supported mobile devices, and removes the dependency on less secure SMS or mobile app authentication techniques.

The Security Key NFC is manufactured in the USA and Sweden, and the electronics are hermetically sealed using injection molded reinforced fiberglass, giving it strength and durability, as well as adding tamper-resistance.

The Security Key NFC by Yubico is available today for $27 from Yubico.

The YubiKey for Lightning that is being previewed is a multi-protocol hardware authenticator designed with both USB-C and Lightning connectors, making it the ideal choice for users of Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other desktops, laptops and portables using USB-C, providing seamless authentication across a whole range of devices.

In conjunction with the preview of the YubiKey for Lightning, Yubico is also kicking off the YubiKey for Lightning Program as an extension of the its Lightning Project announced in August 2018.

"Yubico's goal is to make strong, simple authentication truly ubiquitous, across all services, devices, and operating systems," said Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and Founder, Yubico. "Today at CES, we are excited to introduce the addition of NFC to our Security Key Series, and reveal our YubiKey for Lightning. These two products deliver on our mission to enable a passwordless future for all."

