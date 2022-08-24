Change the way you work with this monitor and mouse combo

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
"Work smarter, not harder." Of course, it's easier said than done, but once in a while, a device comes along that really can change the way you work. Actually, make that two devices. You can now bundle the Mobile Pixels Duex Max with a Mini Mouse for 7% off. With this combo, you won't just have an extra screen you can pair to most any device. You'll also have an innovative way to interact with it.
First, let's focus on the Duex Max. It's a slim, portable monitor outputting to 1,920x1,080. It works terrifically with a laptop but can also be used with a range of devices, including an Android phone or even a Nintendo Switch. Just pair it via Bluetooth or USB-A or USB-C connections, and you're ready to go.
The materials make it lightweight but surprisingly durable, and it comes with a fold-out kickstand so you can use it in any configuration. Its energy-efficient design lets you use it without putting undue strain on your battery, and the screen even has a special filter that reduces blue light emission.
The smaller but no less impressive part of this combo is the Mini Mouse. It's a four-inch handheld thumbpad that you can connect wirelessly to your Duex Max and use it to scroll around. It has wireless capability and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so it won't be long before you use it on other devices. On top of that, the Mini Mouse also incorporates a laser pointer. Combine that with a slideshow projected onto the Duex Max, and you've got an impressive way to deliver presentations you can take anywhere.
Right now, you can get the Mobile Pixels Duex Max plus the Mini Mouse for $360.99, down from the previous sale price of $388.