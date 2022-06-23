Get this compact Nintendo Switch docking station for just $20

StackCommerce

Summer is finally here, so it's time to gear up for travel. But as packed as your itinerary might be, you might find a few hours here and there to get your daily gaming fix in. The Nintendo Switch offers a brilliant mix of power and portability when you're on the go. But the docking station? Not so much. You can remedy this with this lightweight multi-port docking station from UGR Tech, and it's available for just $19.99.

This 3-in-1 device has a compact and lightweight design for superb portability to match your Switch. And, as the name implies, it has three ports that you may find useful. The HDMI port allows you to hook up to TVs, computers, and mobile devices that support 4K resolution. That means you can play games at a higher definition than the Switch itself. Of course, you can also connect to projectors, monitors, and any other device with an HDMI connection.

The dock also sports a USB 3.0 port, so you can connect flash drives, smartphones, mice, and even keyboards. You'll also find a charging port with 100W of power delivery, allowing you to charge the Switch and connected devices quickly. Finally, the 3-in-1 docking adapter features a Type-C connection, which you could plug into MacBooks, Chromebooks, and, of course, your Nintendo Switch.

No gamer vacation is complete without a Switch on hand, but Nintendo's proprietary dock can make your travels less than comfortable. Alternatively, this ultra-portable device offers ports to meet your gaming needs simultaneously. You can purchase the 3-in-1 Nintendo Switch Docking Station for only $19.99, down from $24.