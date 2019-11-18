Claris Connect launched in beta

Claris has rolled out the beta of its Claris Connect service, an automation tool that manages backend data infrastructure and workflows across cloud and on-premise apps.

The integration service comes via Claris' acquisition of Stamplay and is likely to appeal to smaller and medium-sized enterprises trying to stich third party services and platforms together.

Claris, which was formerly known as Filemaker, is a subsidiary of Apple. Apple under John Scully created Claris in 1986. Claris was initially slated to be spun off as a software company focused on the Mac, but Apple decided to keep it in the fold. Claris took on the Filemaker name in 1998. In August, Filemaker was renamed Claris and outlined plans to be a digital transformation enabler with an emphasis on workflow innovation.

For Claris developers, Claris Connect is designed to handle tasks like authentication monitoring, versioning and error handling in the background without custom code. Claris Connect is designed to ride along with Filemaker, now an app development platform that works across iPad, iPhone, Windows, Mac and web.

Claris said Claris Connect is available to customers as a beta on request with availability in early 2020.