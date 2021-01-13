Cloud software maker Zuora hires Cisco and Microsoft veteran Sri Srinivasan

Cloud software maker Zuora, which sells applications to handle the complexity of subscription-based billing, this evening announced it has hired Cisco Systems and Microsoft veteran executive Sri Srinivasan to be its chief product and engineering officer.

Srinivasan previously ran the collaboration business at Cisco, including its Webex conferencing software application. Prior to Cisco, Srinivasan spent twelve years at Microsoft, during which he ran the Dynamics ERP software business.

Zuora CEO and founder Tien Tzuo remarked, "I cannot think of a better person than Sri to join Zuora and deliver the technologies needed in the Subscription Economy."

For his part, Srinivasan remarked that he is "thrilled to join Zuora on its mission to help companies win in this new era by powering the digital experiences and continuous value our customers provide to their subscribers."

Srinivasan also worked at ERP pioneer Peoplesoft as a distinguished engineer prior to the company's acquisition by Oracle in 2005.

Srinivasan's appointment follows the resignation on January 8th of Zuora's senior vice president for technology, Brent R. Cromley, Jr. Cromley will stay on as a contracted consultant to Zuora until November 19th, the company said in a federal filing.

Shares of Zuora rose almost 1% in late trading to $14.20.