This voice-activated smartwatch offers elite features at a discount price

These days, there is no shortage of smartwatches on the market to help you track your fitness goals, stay connected without always holding your phone, and more. But the best smartwatches are invariably very expensive. If you're in the mood for a smartwatch and wellness tracker that won't break the bank, consider the Voice ONTAP Phone Smartwatch & Wellness Tracker.

This smartwatch includes most of the features you'd expect from a more expensive model. It offers eight sports activity tracking modes — including walking, jogging, cycling, and more — and has voice activation to let you answer calls via the integrated speaker and microphone. You can even make commands to call someone, too. Likewise, you can send and receive text messages on the intuitive interface.

In addition to tracking activity and keeping you connected, the ONTAP also boasts many health and wellness features. It offers a sedentary reminder, a calorie-burning counter, as well as sleep and heart rate monitors to help you stay in tune with your body's most important metrics. It lasts for two days of constant use and 20 days on standby without a charge so you won't have to constantly recharge every day. Plus, just for fun, there are more than 100 backgrounds available to make your watch completely your own. With all of these features, you can effectively track your progress towards fitness goals while also staying connected whenever you're worried about stepping away from your desk. It's a lifeline to your phone that stays right on your wrist anywhere you go.

You don't need to spend hundreds on a high-quality fitness smartwatch. For a limited time, you can get the Voice ONTAP Phone Smartwatch & Wellness Tracker for 58% off $159 at just $66.99. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for competitors.