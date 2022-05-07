Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

This voice-activated smartwatch offers elite features at a discount price

Get the Voice ONTAP for more than half off for a limited time.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

These days, there is no shortage of smartwatches on the market to help you track your fitness goals, stay connected without always holding your phone, and more. But the best smartwatches are invariably very expensive. If you're in the mood for a smartwatch and wellness tracker that won't break the bank, consider the Voice ONTAP Phone Smartwatch & Wellness Tracker.

This smartwatch includes most of the features you'd expect from a more expensive model. It offers eight sports activity tracking modes — including walking, jogging, cycling, and more — and has voice activation to let you answer calls via the integrated speaker and microphone. You can even make commands to call someone, too. Likewise, you can send and receive text messages on the intuitive interface.

Voice ONTAP Phone Smartwatch & Wellness Tracker

$66.99 at ZDNet Academy

In addition to tracking activity and keeping you connected, the ONTAP also boasts many health and wellness features. It offers a sedentary reminder, a calorie-burning counter, as well as sleep and heart rate monitors to help you stay in tune with your body's most important metrics. It lasts for two days of constant use and 20 days on standby without a charge so you won't have to constantly recharge every day. Plus, just for fun, there are more than 100 backgrounds available to make your watch completely your own. With all of these features, you can effectively track your progress towards fitness goals while also staying connected whenever you're worried about stepping away from your desk. It's a lifeline to your phone that stays right on your wrist anywhere you go.

You don't need to spend hundreds on a high-quality fitness smartwatch. For a limited time, you can get the Voice ONTAP Phone Smartwatch & Wellness Tracker for 58% off $159 at just $66.99. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for competitors.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments