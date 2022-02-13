Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Valentine's Day deal: Create games with no coding experience for only $68

You don't need any tech experience to build the next Wordle with these two platforms. Just drag and drop!

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you love gaming, maybe you should try creating your own. Or better yet, build one for your partner! That's precisely what the developer behind Wordle did. And with the two platforms included in the Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle, you won't need to know how to code to build them a game. 

Start with AppGameKit Classic, a powerful game development engine that is easy to use. It lets you concentrate on your game idea while it does all the heavy lifting: coding, compiling, and exporting. (Although, if you do happen to be interested in learning to code, it's more accessible than you might expect.)

Next up is AppGameKit Studio, with its fully-featured toolset for game development. Just drag and drop your assets, browse app media, access online help, and more. Then, with just a few clicks, you can publish your games to Android, iOS, Steam, and many other platforms.

This bundle includes two Giant Asset Packs, which provide 5,000 sprites and sprite sheets with props, monsters, and even starships that you can use to populate your game. 

The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle

$79.99 at ZDNet Academy

The second platform is GameGuru, a fun game-maker with creative tools created explicitly for non-technical users. However, experienced users can also code deeper into their games with the scripting language. For example, you can create characters by choosing different combinations of heads and bodies.

Guru has a library full of existing game-making assets. Three Mega Packs provide assets such as towns, castles, and industrial machinery. You'll also find six individual packs specializing in military, construction, fantasy, and more. You simply drag and drop them into your game, then press a button to build it, and it's ready to play! It's so simple that ToolTester.com called GameGuru one of the most straightforward 3D game engines to use.

Don't pass up this chance to build video games without coding. Get the Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle now while it's only $67.99 with coupon code VDAY2022 during our sitewide Valentine's Day Sale.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Developer
Show Comments

Related