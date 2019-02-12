Dell EMC bolsters all-flash storage lineup

Dell EMC on Tuesday announced a new addition to its Isilon all-flash scale-out NAS platform, along with updates to its Dell EMC ClarityNow software. The tech giant said the updates are aimed at helping enterprises manage unstructured data as part of their digital transformation efforts.

Dell EMC said the Isilon F810 system offers highly dense storage options that can help reduce datacenter footprints and boost workload efficiencies. The architecture delivers up to 250,000 IOPS and 15 GB/s bandwidth per 4U chassis, with 3x the capacity of the current Isilon platform. Additionally, the system is made to integrate into existing Isilon clusters without disruption or the need for manual migration.

Meanwhile, new Dell EMC ClarityNow software is meant to speed up data access across file and object storage, whether in the data center or in the cloud. According to the company, ClarityNow gives IT admins more insights into enterprise file data usage and storage capacity, while also letting end users move and use files anywhere within the unified global file system.

EMC bought Isilon Systems in November 2010 for $2.25 billion, before Dell picked up EMC for $67 billion in August 2016 to create the largest privately-held technology company. Dell EMC performed well as a private company, but became publicly traded again in December. Chief executive Michael Dell said the move would simplify its capital structure.

Both the Isilon F810 and ClarityNow software are available globally through Dell EMC and its channel partners.

