Donate to charity and get CompTIA training for less with this Back to Education deal

Want to make this summer a little more productive by learning something new? Thanks to our Back to Education promotion, there's a way you can celebrate learning two different ways at once. Not only is the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle price-dropped until August 24, but our partners at StackSocial will donate $0.50 to charity or school in need with every purchase of this online training package.

If you've been on the job hunt for any time, you know you won't get far in the IT world without proper education and certification. CompTIA can provide those credentials, but even experienced admins can't expect to ace the exams cold. That's where these comprehensive courses come in. There are 15 classes in all, each of which is taught by the in-house tech experts at iCollege, an official CompTIA partner.

The courses are all up to date with 2022 requirements, and each tackles a different certification exam. If you're starting in the IT world, you can train for CompTIA's Fundamentals+ and A+ tests, which give you all the tools you need to jump in with any tech support crew.

From there, you can pick your career speciality. For example, there are Network+ classes that will let you move up in the ranks as a network admin and a Project+ course that gives you the bird's eye view needed for a project management position. And, of course, you'll find tutorials on CompTIA's Security+, CySA+, PenTest+, and other cybersecurity specialist exams.

During our Back to Education event, the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is price-dropped to just $51.99. That gets you to access to all the courses for life! And if you buy before August 24, you'll receive an email that allows you to vote for which organization should receive your donation. The winner will be announced via email once the event concludes.