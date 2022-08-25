Double up your backup with 2 lifetime cloud storage plans for $159

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

With the amount of data we accumulate on a daily basis, cloud storage isn't just a perk anymore. For some of us, it's practically a necessity. The question is which cloud storage provider can hit the trifecta regarding storage space, security, and accessibility. Degoo has long been one of the top choices for individual users, but its new deal on two premium lifetime plans just made it much more attractive for families.

If you're just now dipping your toe into the cloud, Degoo's features make it especially attractive. G2 rated Degoo four out of five, while TechRadar lauds the service for the way it works well on any platform and an interface that is "slick and intuitive." For example, you can not only set it to upload pics and videos from your phone automatically, but you can save a little extra space by keeping the lower-res versions stored on your phone.

Each plan comes with 10 TB of storage space, more than many of the top services combined. All that data gets locked down behind 256-bit AES encryption but remains accessible to you and your partner with a couple of clicks. You can share photos and other documents by email or another messaging service or just send a protected link. Files are not only uploaded automatically but they're updated when you make changes. It's a great solution whether you want more space or just peace of mind in case of hardware failure.

Right now, you can get a bundle of two lifetime Degoo Premium Backup Plans for $159, which is thousands off the original combined MSRP. Each plan comes with 10TB of space and works on an unlimited number of devices.